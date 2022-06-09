What do the International Migration Review Forum, COP26, and Generation Equality Forum have in common?

Sadly, one answer is that they are all exclusive and filled with hypocrisy – despite each aiming to tackle climate change, gender equality and migration, and to hold individuals and nations accountable for positive change in the world.

I saw this firsthand when I attended the first International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) at the UN headquarters in New York City last month. We met to review the Global Compact on Migration, the first inter-governmental agreement on common approaches to international migration, brokered by the UN in 2018.

Disappointingly for a forum focused on migration, an issue that disproportionately affects young people, it was very exclusive. I was one of only five youth representatives who could attend – others, particularly those from the Global South, struggled to do so due to funding or visa issues.

As one of my fellow youth representatives said during her address at the forum: “Many of us in the migrant community… are disappointed this week at the lack of migrant-centricity and facilitated space for us to directly share our on-ground experiences of progress, our needs, and our recommendations with our governments.”

She added: “No decisions on migrants should be made without our meaningful participation.”