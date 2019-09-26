This is what feminists can teach the world about fighting for climate justice

Climate catastrophe isn’t looming – it’s already here. The fires raging in the Amazon and the devastation in the Bahamas are only the most recent reminders of this.

What’s at risk is all that we need to survive: clean air and water, food, a healthy environment. Our rights to these resources are also enshrined in international law. Yet, too often, we neglect the potential of this rights framework to hold governments accountable to create and implement sustainable policy, shape the law to uphold our moral vision, and provide local activists with tools to turn those rights into reality.

To achieve climate justice, the architecture of human rights that already exists is a critical but under-utilised asset. In this race against time, we must learn from global women’s movements and leverage human rights to address the climate crisis.

Significantly, feminists over generations refused to let the rights framework remain static. They fought to fundamentally expand it, for example, by winning groundbreaking legal protections that guaranteed reproductive choice and named rape as a war crime for the first time. They made the once-radical claim that “women’s rights are human rights” seem obvious.

Twenty-five years after feminists made this declaration at the 1995 Beijing conference on gender equality, we live in a different world. Today, the majority of countries ban domestic violence and most constitutions guarantee gender equality, for example. Local feminist advocates and movements have used these legal gains to protect lives and make those rights real.

We can do the same to tackle climate catastrophe. We can turn the barely-imagined into the self-evident: that we have a fundamental right to a liveable planet, that nature itself has rights, and that governments are obligated to protect those rights.