While the world is busy with the virus, Israel is annexing the West Bank

My name is Abdulhakim Sabbah, and I live in the city of Nablus, in the heart of Palestine midway between Jerusalem in the south and Bethlehem in the north.

I have been the director of Project Hope since 2005. It’s one of the most active charities in Nablus. We organise educational and recreational activities, mainly for children. I am also the founder of the Nablus Festival of Culture and Arts.

For two and a half months, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, life stopped in Palestine. All businesses and schools were closed on 5 March, when the Palestinian Authority officially started the lockdown.

We were confined to our homes, and virtually everything stopped. But we do not have a strong government that can help people if they stop working. We do not have unemployment benefits, or social assistance. This has especially affected people who work in the informal sector, or what we call ‘daily basis’.

A few days ago, at the beginning of June, life returned to a certain level of normality. Life is not completely normal, but businesses are opening, so people are going back to their jobs.

We’ve not had many cases of COVID-19 in Nablus. I think we’ve had three in the city and three in a village nearby. Most of the cases have been in East Jerusalem, Bethlehem and Hebron.

But there has been a problem with organising coronavirus tests in Palestine. Not enough tests have been done because the authority does not have enough test tubes. A few tests are done every day. I think that for the size of our population, we need to have something like 1,500 tests a day. But apparently they only do a few hundred a day.

Due to the Israeli occupation, the Palestinian police can’t have checkpoints to test people for the virus. The Israeli forces don’t allow our police free access to villages and elsewhere, even if those villages have people infected with the coronavirus.