Will Trump’s anti-abortion Geneva Consensus fall apart?

The anti-abortion Geneva Consensus Declaration, signed two weeks before the 2020 presidential elections, brings together some of the most authoritarian and anti-women regimes in the world – reflecting who President Trump counted as his international allies by the end of his four-year reign.

The declaration claims that “there is no international right to abortion, nor any international obligation on the part of states to finance or facilitate abortion”. It declares that the ‘traditional family’ – meaning a married, heterosexual couple and their biological children – is the “fundamental group unit of society”, and each country has “the sovereign right” to make their own laws on abortion.

Thirty-four of the UN’s 193 member countries signed the declaration, which was authored by the US and co-sponsored by Brazil, Egypt, Hungary, Indonesia and Uganda. They include nineteen authoritarian regimes and six of the world’s least safe countries for women. A number of African countries that receive significant US financial support, including Burkina Faso, Kenya, and Zambia, are also signatories.

Joe Biden, sworn in as US president on 20 January, has not mentioned the Geneva Consensus specifically, but he has pledged to reverse the Trump administration’s “all-out assault on women’s right to choose”, including by rescinding the global gag rule that prohibits US aid money from going to organisations that offer information on abortion services.

Biden has also indicated that he seeks to rebuild relationships with the US’s traditional allies, particularly in Europe. Apart from Hungary, the only other European country to sign the Geneva Consensus is Poland. These are the European Union’s most conservative members, and both recently vetoed the EU’s COVID-19 relief packages because it was linked to member states’ commitment to following the rule of law until a compromise was brokered by Germany.

On the same day that the declaration was signed, Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled that abortions in cases of severe foetal abnormalities are illegal, removing one of the very few legal reasons for terminations – which accounted for almost all legal abortions performed in the country.

More than half the signatories are authoritarian regimes, as classified by the Economist’s Democracy Index 2019. These include Bahrain, Belarus, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan, South Sudan and Sudan – among the world’s ten most unsafe countries for women according to the Women, Peace and Security Index 2019/20 – are also signatories.