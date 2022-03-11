Women battle Guatemala’s new anti-abortion and anti-LGBT law

As hundreds of Guatemalan women marched on 8 March to commemorate International Women's Day and demand equal rights and justice, the country’s parliament was preparing to deal them an unprecedented blow.

That same evening, the Guatemalan Congress passed a bill that prohibits same-sex marriage, increases prison terms for women who have abortions and miscarriages, and bans sex education in schools. Known as the ‘law for life and family’, it also legalises homophobic speech.

The Guatemalan ombudsman, Amnesty International and several other human rights organisations denounced the bill. “Guatemala Congress is legalising institutionalised violence and discrimination against women, girls and the LGBTIQ+ community,” said Erika Guevara Rosas, Amnesty’s director for the Americas.

“This law violates the most basic human rights,” prominent Guatemalan feminist lawyer Stephanie Rodríguez told openDemocracy. “This is a nefarious bill that criminalises women because it treats abortion as a crime and threatens sexual diversity.”

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

However, in an unforeseen turn of events, president Alejandro Giammattei announced two days later that he would not support the law and, if necessary, would veto it. “It violates two international conventions to which Guatemala is a signatory,” he said in a speech shared on social media. “It suffers from technical deficiencies and it violates the constitution.”

Threat to sexual and reproductive rights

The legislation represents a considerable threat to sexual and reproductive rights, and shows how evangelical anti-rights groups have penetrated positions of power. Formerly known as Bill 5272, it was drafted by a group of evangelical churches in 2017, introduced to Congress, then shelved until this year, when a conservative majority revived it.

Currently, abortion is permitted only if a woman’s life is at serious risk, and has to be approved by a doctor. The new law would see abortion require sign-off by three gynaecologists.

It would also increase the existing penalties for abortion – one to three years in prison (as established in the country’s penal code) – to five to ten years. It introduces jail terms (one to three years) for women who “attempt” to have an abortion, and even for women who are deemed “culpable” for miscarriage.

The new law would prohibit marriage and civil unions “between people of the same sex”. It would ban public and private schools from “promoting” policies or programmes that teach “non-heterosexual behaviours”, or seek to “deviate their identity according to their birth sex”.

The law also says that “no person can be criminally prosecuted for rejecting sexual diversity and gender ideology” – effectively legalising homophobia.