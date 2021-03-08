Women in journalism face ‘twice the level of danger’ as male colleagues

Women journalists face significant risks of sexism and sexual violence, with 40 countries identified as “dangerous” or “very dangerous” for women journalists, according to a new report.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF), a non-governmental organisation committed to journalistic freedom, published its 37-page report ‘Sexism in Journalism’ on Monday, International Women’s Day. The report reveals the extent of gender-based violence against women reporters and how it impacts journalism as a whole.

RSF provided questionnaires in three languages to 150 correspondents and journalists in 120 countries throughout the world. Their findings are based on responses from 112 journalists, 43% of whom were women.

The report defines “sexism” as “all forms of gender-based violence, including discrimination, insults, sexual harassment, unwanted touching, verbal and physical sexual assaults, threats of rape and even rape itself”.

The field, the internet and the newsroom are all described as “danger zones” for women, who are subjected to several forms of discrimination, harassment and violence. Women contend with everything from unwanted advances and groping to sexual assault and beatings. Reporters covering women’s rights, sports and politics are targeted the most, with minorities at an increased risk for violence and emotional trauma.