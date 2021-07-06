Women protest ‘rape culture and impunity’ in Senegal

Sitting in a circle, brandishing placards and wearing purple T-shirts reading ‘Justice for Louise’, several dozen Senegalese feminists gathered in Dakar's Place de la Nation on Saturday to protest what they called a culture of rape and impunity in the country.

The women, and some men, were demanding justice for a 15-year-old girl, known as ‘Louise’, who was allegedly raped by the 19-year-old son of a celebrity journalist in May. A video of the incident was widely seen after being posted online.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint, but police were slow to act. Worried about a potential cover-up, activists launched the digital campaign #JusticePourLouise in late June. The hashtag started trending on social media, both in Senegal and among the diaspora. On 29 June, the accused was charged with rape – a month after the alleged attack took place.

This is the second high-profile rape case in Senegal in recent months. In February, a massage parlour worker accused the popular opposition politician Ousmane Sonko of raping and threatening her. Sonko was arrested in March, and thousands of Senegalese people took to the streets to support him, leading to violent protests that left at least 10 people dead.

The victim, meanwhile, became the target of harassment and was forced to go into hiding. Rights’ advocates worry that the incident will leave sexual assault victims more afraid than ever to come forward. (Sonko is currently out on bail.)

“There is a lot of rape and a lot of femicide in Senegal,” said Aïssatou Sene from the newly formed Senegalese Feminist Collective, which organised Saturday’s sit-in.

“We saw the impunity […] We went out today for Louise and for all the Louises in Senegal. We are here to demand the culture of rape stop, for justice to do its work, and for the law that was passed to come into force.”