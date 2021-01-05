Women self-organise against violence in eastern Ukraine’s frontlines

She had to flee her home when the war in eastern Ukraine started. When her second home was shelled as well, she couldn’t sit still. She saw how the women in her community, the tiny town of Sviatohirsk with three times more internally displaced people than its own population, were trying hard to keep everything running.

Katerina Khaneva, a petite woman with bright red hair, works as a gender-based violence coordinator at Slavic Heart, an organisation that started as a volunteer initiative in June 2014, amid the emerging conflict.

Khaneva may be self-taught, but there are few as passionate when she speaks about her work: the rights of women.

“You have to understand that these women were minding their houses, growing their vegetables and caring for their chickens when all this started,” she says of the women who, like her, had to flee or who lived in the territories directly affected by the conflict. “These women went through hell and they survived.”

I first met Khaneva in 2019 when my colleague and I travelled to villages along the frontline while documenting violence against women in the conflict-affected regions for Amnesty International.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine is coming to its seventh year. With international attention on the global pandemic and regional news focused on the protests in Belarus and the recent Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine is overlooked.

Yet its lasting effects are devastating, especially for women and girls. Lives have been changed drastically and forever. We heard horrific stories of domestic violence being exacerbated by the conflict. But what struck us most was that in face of adversity and violence, including gender-based violence, these women did not give in: they organised. Together they started building networks of support to address gaps in protection and services.