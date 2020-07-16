50.50: Investigation

How has COVID-19 affected women's rights during childbirth? Help us track this globally

Since the pandemic started, we've been documenting cases of abuse and mistreatment of women in labour around the world. Explore our findings – and help add to them.

Ani Hovhannisyan Arya Karijo
16 July 2020
Around the world women say they've had to give birth 'alone', without support from partners, friends and relatives, because of COVID-19 restrictions.
openDemocracy has been tracking how COVID-19 has impacted women’s rights during childbirth since the pandemic was declared in March.

The data visualised below displays cases we have identified in 45 countries, of women being denied essential services or being treated in ways that breach World Health Organization (WHO) guidance. Explore the map (click on each dot for details of that case) or download the dataset.

These cases involve dozens of women from Europe, Latin America and Africa who told openDemocracy directly about their experiences of being separated from their newborns and denied birth companions, appropriate pain relief, clear communication and respectful treatment.

Other cases were identified from local media and civil society reporting, by our international Tracking the Backlash team of investigative journalists who monitor threats to women’s and LGBTIQ rights around the world.

This week, top doctors, human rights lawyers and policymakers called for urgent government action in response to this “shocking and disturbing” evidence. It shows how international guidance, as well as national policies and laws to protect women giving birth, are not working on the ground.

But the abuse of women’s rights while giving birth is also a problem that predates the pandemic. And COVID-19 is not over. There is no international observatory tracking these issues – so our team will continue to monitor them. And we need your help to do this around the world.

Why is COVID-19 hitting women hardest – and what can we do?

Coronavirus appears to affect men worst. Yet from domestic violence to health misinformation to openDemocracy’s latest investigation into the shocking abuse and mistreatment of women during childbirth, women across the world are being disproportionately affected by the crisis.

Hear from our top-notch team of feminist journalists about what they’ve uncovered with their forensic work, and from health and rights experts on what needs to happen next.

Join us on Thursday 23 July at 1pm UK time/2pm CET/8am EDT for a live discussion.

Speakers:

Claire Provost Global investigations editor, openDemocracy

Khatondi Soita Wepukhulu Reporter who has worked on undercover investigations into abuse and mistreatment of women in Uganda

Chair: Mary Fitzgerald Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy

