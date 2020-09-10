Alcohol and junk food companies are exploiting the pandemic

Alcohol and junk food companies have used the pandemic to “ingratiate” themselves with the public and governments – yet their products are driving diseases that exacerbate a COVID-19 infection.

Companies have donated junk food and sugary drinks to health workers and children’s homes. A beer maker has marketed a six-foot “social distancing” cool box. Others have made donations to government relief efforts

These are just a few of the findings in ‘Signalling Virtue, Promoting Harm’, a report released this week that crowdsourced the global pandemic activities of what it calls the “unhealthy commodities industry” – alcohol, junk food and drink, baby formula, fossil fuel and gambling companies.

A substantial body of scientific evidence links the regular consumption of sugary drinks and ultra-processed food with obesity, hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular problems. People living with these non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are at much greater risk of severe illness and death if they develop COVID-19 too.

“It is a bitter irony that companies such as tobacco, alcohol and junk food, whose products increase the risk of NCDs, thereby putting people at higher risk of suffering through the pandemic, have positioned themselves as heroes and partners in the response and have interfered in public policies that seek to protect population health,” said Lucy Westerman, policy and campaigns manager of NCD Alliance and a co-author of the report.