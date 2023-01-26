“Just like anti-strike laws, it’s very dangerous,” he said. “​[The government] wants to shut us up. They want to lie to the public. Public support is such at the minute where you’ve heard people toot [every few minutes] as they go down the road.”

Last month, a YouGov poll found that striking nurses and ambulance workers have the most support from the British public, with over half either ‘strongly supporting’ or ‘somewhat supporting’ ambulance staff.

Anti-protest legislation has garnered outrage from human rights groups. The Public Order Bill now making its way through Parliament consists partly of offcuts from last year’s controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, which gave police and the courts more power to arrest and punish protesters.

Key parts of the legislation were defeated in the House of Lords, but resurfaced in the later bill, while an amendment announced earlier this month would give police the power to shut down protests even before disruption actually began. Both laws were designed to restrict the work of activist groups such as Just Stop Oil, Extinction Rebellion and Black Lives Matter.

Announcing the amendment, the Conservative Party claimed: “Protests that block life-saving emergency services and cause commuter chaos must stop. Today, we’re amending the Public Order Bill to expand police ability to deal with disruptive strikes.”

But Austin told openDemocracy: “I have supported many demonstrations… There are people making points that need to be made and they have a right to make those points.

“I don’t like the fact that we’ve been used as an excuse not to block roads, or not to make whatever protests you're going to make. That’s not an emergency service issue. We’ll find a way through and… most of the time, in my experience, we’ve been allowed through when we’ve needed to get through.

“People have made space for us, or we’ve found another way around because we’re not stupid. So no… do not put my name on that. Don’t use me as an excuse.”

Targeting ambulance workers

The government and right-wing media have repeatedly accused protesters in roads of slowing emergency services. In October last year, it was reported that Just Stop Oil activists had blocked paramedics responding to a fatal crash. openDemocracy later revealed that this claim was false.

Lucia Francis-Wint and Dan Nunnery, both paramedics, accused the government of only caring about ambulance workers when it wanted to target protesters. Paramedics and other members of the GMB union wrote to the prime minister earlier this month accusing his government of “targeting ambulance workers for a deliberate attack” in order to justify new anti-strike laws.

“It’s convenient for [the government] to use us when they need us,” said Francis-Wint and Nunnery, “but then when it’s actually [time] to help us out they’re trying to stop us.”

Ambulance workers have described feeling backed into a corner as a result of not being listened to by the government.