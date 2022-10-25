Right-wing papers were wrong to claim climate activists on the Dartford Crossing delayed paramedics responding to a fatal crash, the ambulance service has said.

The Sun and the Daily Mail accused two Just Stop Oil protesters who shut down the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge for two days from Monday 17 October of preventing ambulances from quickly responding to an incident on the M20 in which two women died.

Both papers reported that disruption caused by the protest meant ambulances were delayed in arriving at the scene.

But that claim has now been rubbished by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

The ambulance service told openDemocracy its crew was not delayed and arrived at the crash – which was more than 10 miles from the protest – “well before” the 40 minutes reported by the papers. A spokesperson described The Sun reporter’s line of questioning as “farcical” and pointed out that an air ambulance also attended the scene – a detail the paper did not mention in its report.

A spokesperson for Just Stop Oil told openDemocracy: “This is a tragic situation and our sympathies are with those who have lost their loved ones and the man who was injured.

“The truth is our roads are dangerous places, over 27,000 people were killed or seriously injured on the roads last year. That’s four people a day, every day, killed by speeding and inattentive drivers.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further on the details of the M20 accident while a police investigation is ongoing.”