Combined with the demonic Nazi death machine led by Hitler, could any art form hold a mirror wide enough to contain and reflect such devastation?

Kurt Vonnegut was drafted into the US Army towards the end of the war and like Billy Pilgrim, the protagonist of his 1969 novel ‘Slaughterhouse-Five’, was captured by the German army. Vonnegut, like Pilgrim, was in Dresden when the Allies bombed the city. The author and his character alike hid – along with their guards – in a slaughterhouse that was partly underground. As a result, he was among the few survivors of the firestorm that raged in the city from 13 to 15 February 1945.

An estimated 25,000 to 35,000 civilians died in the Dresden air attacks, though some put the death count at 250,000, given the influx of undocumented refugees from the Germans’ eastern front. Most victims were women, children and the elderly. Vonnegut chose the genre of semi-autobiographical science fiction and satire to depict the physical and psychological devastation of war, especially on the young: the novel’s subtitle is ‘The Children's Crusade’.

Following every citation of a(nother) horrific death, the narrator says: “So it goes.” Critics have interpreted this as Vonnegut's fatalism, but I think he's making a much bigger point that echoes Sebald’s comment: human beings – our hearts and minds and our language – cannot fathom so much death.

Vonnegut's Billy Pilgrim is a dainty and an altogether unsoldierly young man whose mental health suffers for the rest of his life. One of the novel's points, the reader presumes, is that the only sane response to war is to be mentally and spiritually disturbed – and to remain so.

Thanks to its artful relaying of the reality of war and its effects on human life, ‘Slaughterhouse-Five’ is also one of most controversial novels in the US. It is number 46 on the American Library Association's "Most Frequently Challenged Books of 2000–2009”. It is also one of the first literary texts that mentions homosexuals perishing in death camps.

Challenging the censors

In her book ‘The Unwomanly Face of War’ (1985), the Nobel prizewinning author Svetlana Alexievich wanted to portray “small great human beings” rather than war heroes. So she collected oral histories of Russian women who had joined the armed forces in World War Two.

Her work contains some of the most humanistic, simple, yet powerful writing one can find about war; its patchwork of testimonies makes the reader feel as if they are surrounded by all these women, telling their stories, each more poignant and insightful than the next.

There is no sentimentality or grandeur here. A woman recounts an occasion when, working as a nurse, and comes across a Russian and German soldier lying next to each other: “They were no longer enemies, but people, simply two wounded men lying next to each other. Something human arose between them. I observed more than once how quickly it happened…”

Alexievich includes comments from her book’s Soviet censors in her text: she was told that she should have focused on portraying victory, rather than “filth”.

Anti-war art continues to be censored today. Russian authorities imprisoned the artist Alexandra Skochilenko for replacing supermarket price labels with protest messages against her country's invasion of Ukraine. Skochilenko faces a decade in prison, charged with spreading fake news.

Making a difference

If artists are imprisoned and their work censored, then art must threaten power – but how much difference can it make?

When Susan Sontag directed Samuel Beckett’s ‘Waiting for Godot’ in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s besieged capital, Sarajevo, in 1993, it was both an act of protest and an attempt to raise awareness. Staging “a play in which nothing happens – twice”, as a critic once described it, portraying an idle, absurd waiting for death, held up a mirror to the so-called international community's blasé attitude to the plight of the people of the country.

Some say the staging of the play and the attention it received helped end the war – though that took another two years – but one cannot help but think of the absurdity that it takes a Western artist to highlight and make relevant the tragedy of war in non-Western countries.

Let’s consider the current war in Ukraine. In ‘We Are Only Seen When We Die: Notes on the War and Art in Ukraine’, Alisa Lozhkina writes: “Having worked with contemporary Ukrainian art all my life, I know very well how indifferent the international art world is to our problems […] Today, the world has put a sharp focus on us. This, of course, is good, although I would have preferred obscurity in exchange for peace.” This time the West is watching, but the war continues under its gaze.

In 2022, war art still straddles the space between testimony of horror and glorious spectatorship: we watch the fighting from 'the right side of history' as if the act of watching and sympathising were in itself a moral act. And considering how little attention is given to so much death in countries like Yemen, one wonders if disaster porn is as good as it gets.