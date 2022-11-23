More than 40% of those applying for asylum in the UK may be being denied legal aid to help fight their cases, new analysis has shown.

The vast majority of asylum seekers are unable to afford legal advice privately. But Ministry of Justice data obtained through a Freedom of Information request and analysed by barrister and researcher Jo Wilding shows there could be an annual deficit in excess of 24,000 between the number of new asylum applications and the number of new immigration and asylum legal aid cases being opened.

There were 63,089 asylum applicants in the UK in the year ending in June 2022. No data on new legal aid cases was available for the same 12-month period, but figures for the year ending in August 2022 – an overlap of ten months with the asylum data – shows there were a total of 32,714 “matter starts” (cases opened) in England and Wales, meaning at least 24,375 asylum seekers may have been unable to access legal aid in those countries – just shy of 43%.

Sam Ariayi escaped from Iran and arrived in the UK in July 2021. He was quickly transferred to a hotel in Reading, where he has been living for the last 17 months.

“In this city, there is no one to help us,” the 24-year-old said. “I received phone numbers from Migrant Help (a charity supporting asylum seekers) to find a lawyer, but unfortunately, all their lists were full. I also called a number of Iranian lawyers, but they were too far from me and I didn’t have enough money to travel to them.”

Without representation, Sam is fearful his asylum claim will not be approved. “I am afraid of returning to the hell of the Islamic Republic,” he said.

A crumbling system

“I don’t think people realise how bad things are,” said Brian Dikoff from Migrants Organise, a charity supporting asylum seekers in finding legal representation. “It’s never been great but, recently, it feels impossible to get someone good representation.”

From 1 September 2020 to 31 August 2021, Wilding found there was a much smaller deficit in legal aid provision of around 6,000. Her figures for the subsequent year suggest the situation is bleaker than ever for asylum seekers hoping to prove that they have a right to remain in the UK.

When a person claims asylum, they are immediately encouraged to find a solicitor to build and represent their case, to create a strong argument for being granted asylum.

“The burden of proof is on the applicant,” said Dikoff. “They have to show they meet the legal definition of asylum. That’s why they need a solicitor.”

The complex asylum system requires a legal representative to navigate it. “The whole asylum process is geared towards refusing people,” explained Niki Adams, of Legal Action for Women. “You have to have a strong, coherent case to win.”

Adams helps asylum-seeking women to understand and present their cases to solicitors.