It is a shift more significant than any climate advocate could have imagined: Australia’s ruling Liberal-National coalition thrown out of Parliament after nine years amid a clear demand for progressive climate policies.

While the final votes for both the House of Representatives and the Senate are still being counted, the 72.6% counted so far make clear that Australians have voted for change.

The Australian Labor Party looks set to form a majority government, gaining perhaps as many as 78 seats in the House, two more than the minimum required for government. The coalition, on the other hand, has been giving a booting, winning just 54 seats so far.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese was sworn in as Australia’s 31st prime minister this morning, departing soon after for Tokyo with foreign minister Penny Wong for a ‘Quad’ security meeting with the leaders of Japan, India and the United States. The pair will be keen to show there has been a progressive shift in Australian politics.

Voting is compulsory in Australia, and several big issues dominated. Climate change was cited as many people’s number one concern in poll after poll after poll, and the results have proven this to be true. Other major issues were corruption and integrity, women’s and Indigenous representation, and stronger social welfare.

It now seems Australia may finally be able to take meaningful action to curb the impact of climate change. As Albanese said on election night, “We have an opportunity now to end the climate wars in Australia.”