Are you better or worse off? Understanding exploitation through comparison

Exploitation tends to be evaluated and classified according to levels of relative severity. Lines are routinely drawn between acceptable and unacceptable, between normal and exceptional, and between ‘severe’ and ‘everyday’ exploitation. Not everyone draws these lines in the same way, but there is nonetheless a near universal consensus that some forms of exploitation are much more severe than others. These variations in experience are most commonly described in terms of a spectrum, or continuum. Some practices are said to belong at the pinnacle. Others instead fall further down the scale.

The category of ‘modern slavery’ can be best understood as a politically motivated effort to draw attention to the most extreme cases. It primarily operates as an evocative concept, rather than a legal category, with slavery serving as a catch-all signifier for the ‘worst of the worst’. Many governments and other actors are attracted to this formula. It concentrates attention upon a small number of ‘exceptional’ cases, and thereby ends up tacitly legitimating – or at least de-prioritising – everyday abuses and systems.

This worst-of-the-worst formula only really makes sense in comparative terms. If slavery is really bad (and it undoubtedly is), then what is it really bad in comparison to? It is exceptionally difficult to determine either the nature or degree of exploitation without comparing one set of circumstances to another. Not all comparisons look the same, but there are two core themes which play a key role when it comes to contemporary assessments of exploitation: consent and treatment.

Are you better or worse off?

Severe exploitation is commonly defined in terms of 1) the absence of meaningful consent combined with 2) high levels of physical and psychological ill-treatment, unconstrained authority, and hard and unhealthy labour for little or no reward. Both of these attributes are associated with enslavement, and they therefore play a decisive role within stylised comparisons between slavery and freedom. Free labour always sounds preferable to slave labour. Who wouldn’t want to be free if slavery was the alternative?

Things are rarely this straightforward. Life rarely features binary choices between forced or free. The far more common question is instead ‘are you worse or better off?’ This question is routinely asked by workers around the world, whatever their individual circumstances, as they try to make sense of both big and small differences in wages, conditions, and alternative livelihoods. Conventional models which juxtapose slavery with freedom are frequently unhelpful and misleading here, since the vast majority of people tend to be somewhere in between, rather than at the ends of the scale. Informal and precarious work is the norm, rather than the exception, and economic systems have been designed to take unfair advantage of this vulnerability.

These kinds of variations tend to be overshadowed by abstract comparisons between slavery and freedom. There are many issues which could be raised in this context, but for my purposes here there are two main themes that need to be highlighted. First, we have the familiar division between free and unfree labour, where the forced labour which slaves endured is compared to ‘free’ labour. Consent usually plays a central role within this comparison. Forced labour is coerced, rather than consented to, which creates a contrast with voluntary contractual agreements entered into by both workers and employers. However, this rhetoric of consent frequently ends up concealing more than it reveals. There are many occasions where desperate and precarious workers have few if any alternatives, and thus ‘freely’ consent to highly exploitative conditions.

The question of whether labour is ever truly free was famously raised by Karl Marx, who argued that workers are compelled by circumstances to enter into inherently exploitative working conditions owing to the design and operation of the capitalist economic system. This not only complicates the notion of free labour. It also paves the way for a diagnosis which regards all forms of waged labour as exploitative – not just the most extreme examples. While this helps to focus attention upon underlying systems, it does not offer enough guidance when it comes to variations within systems.

Well-paid workers with permanent contracts and health and holiday benefits experience waged labour on very different terms than precarious workers with irregular and day-to-day employment. The same can be said of the self-employed, a term which refers to well-paid contractors as much as it does migrant street sellers or waste reclaimers. Marxist notions of shared experience and collective solidarity can make it hard to draw sharp distinctions between these different forms of capitalist labour. Yet these are exactly the kinds of comparisons that workers – and others – make on a regular basis. Declaring that all wage labour is exploitative runs up against the observation that some people are clearly doing much better than others.