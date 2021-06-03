Australia’s abandoned refugees: nine years of exile in offshore purgatory

As refugees in the camps we faced enormous suffering, all of which was unnecessarily imposed and vindictive. Under such systematic torture it was hard not to lose hope. It was a struggle sometimes to stay alive. We continue to suffer today – these scars are deep and don’t just go away.

Close to 300 people who were originally held on Manus and Nauru are now in Australia. This is due to the now repealed Medevac Law, which transferred people in desperate need of medical treatment. So far 929 people, 419 from Manus and 391 from Nauru, have been resettled in the US as part of the Australia-United States Resettlement Arrangement, and a significant number of others have been resettled in other counties.

When those who remained were moved to Port Moresby in September 2019, we were fearful. We overcame some of this hardship thinking that the Port Moresby move would reduce our suffering and give us some freedom, but it only increased our anguish. At the time I was still hopeful of resettlement in Canada through the community support visa programme. The US had rejected me as it had many other Sri Lankans. It was not until 4 December 2020 that I was finally resettled in a third country. Until then I was always at risk in Port Moresby, a dangerous city where we had no assurance for our safety. Anything could happen at any time. Every single day.

Seeking asylum during a pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic completely stopped the way everything functioned around the world, putting almost every country in a dreadful situation. PNG was not exempted from this fate, and the government struggled to look after its own citizens. The lives of people seeking asylum became even harder during the pandemic. In PNG, most of the men already have compromised health after so many years in indefinite detention and are very vulnerable to contracting COVID. They also face an increased risk of attack due to rumours that the virus had been brought into the country by outsiders.

Even though I am now in a safe country and free from my terrible experience of Australia’s cruel offshore detention system, my fellow refugees are always on my mind. My fellow refugees are still suffering in PNG and Nauru. The 130 men who remain in Port Moresby have now been separated according to their refugee status and are being held in different facilities across the poorer city areas where their safety is at high risk.

On 21 April a group of refugees were attacked by a local armed gang. The armed men broke into the Citi Boutique Hotel in Port Moresby where the men are being held. They looted their belongings at gun point. More than four refugees were injured during this incident. No action was taken by authorities to protect the men.