Crossing the US-Mexico border, just to see

After that I got a job in the maquiladora (assembly factory) where my mom worked. They paid a little more, around 1250 pesos a week (US$63). The benefits were also good: they included food and transportation. The bus came at 5 a.m. and we worked until 8 p.m. I spent the money I earned on clothes, other things I needed, and sometimes on household expenses. I enjoyed the job at the maquiladora. Since I was the youngest, I became friends with everyone. It was fun. I made it all the way to machine operator, handling a big metal flattening machine.
But that job eventually ended. I’ve done a few things since then. I helped renovate an AutoZone for two weeks. I didn’t like that job though. They had us working seven days a week and getting there was hard – unlike at the maquiladora where they pick you up and feed you. So I left that job. Now I need to find something new.
I re-enrolled in an open high school a little while ago and got my high school diploma. It only took a couple months. After that I tried studying autobody work, but Covid got in the way. I’m going to try again, this time with electronics. I like repairing things, and if I study then I could get a new job in the factory that’s related to electronics. That’s really all that I have in mind.
Read the same story, told this time by Omar’s mother
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.