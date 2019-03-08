There is power in a definition. A definition is a shared understanding among people, a social knowledge. Yet in April of last year, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women quietly changed their definitions of domestic violence and sexual assault.

This change comes ahead of a discussion this June where the International Labour Organization (ILO) will decide on a convention on gender-based violence. Currently, there is no international standard for the definition of violence and harassment in the world of work.

All of this raises the question, who has the right to say what is and is not a specific kind of violence?

The new definition limits domestic violence to “physical harm that constitutes a felony or misdemeanor”. The previous definition, developed in consultation with domestic violence experts, was significantly more expansive. It included reference to “behaviors that intimidate, manipulate, humiliate, isolate, frighten, terrorize, coerce, threaten, blame, hurt, injure, or wound someone.” The change has excluded victims of emotional and psychological abuse, and removed reference to the dynamics of power and control that enable abusive situations.

The definition for sexual assault has also been changed, from “any type of sexual contact or behavior that occurs without the explicit consent of the recipient” to a definition that limits sexual assault to nonconsensual acts forbidden by law. Not only does that make the definition of sexual assault dependent on the whims of the current legislature, but it means that sexual assault can mean different things in different states. In addition, as many survivors of sexual assault can attest, the difference between “nonconsensual” and “explicit consent” is substantial and, as a result, the new definition falls short.

We know that gender-based violence is about power and control at its core. By removing behaviors except physical violence and focusing only on the criminal acts, the new definitions miss fundamental components of abuse. It will make it harder for survivors to come forward, to access services and funds, and to shift the culture of shame and skepticism to one of support and validation.