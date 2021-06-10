Fair Trade milk could be bad for US dairy workers’ health

There are many reasons why these audits don’t work. In interviews that our staff at the Institute for Multi-Stakeholder Initiative Integrity conducted with over 100 workers and community members abroad, these ranged from workers’ lack of trust in outside auditors whom their managers have invited in – and who perhaps do not share their race, class, gender, language or culture – through to allegedly being coached by their bosses regarding what they should say (if they are permitted to speak at all). Workers reported a fear of reprisals for speaking honestly. A lost job may mean an inability to put food on the table or pay rent; for those in forced labour or other especially exploitative contexts, the repercussions might be much worse. As Fair Trade USA replicates many of the same structural problems that we have uncovered in similar auditing schemes, we have every reason to assume that some workers are holding their tongues during their audit or that auditors are otherwise unable to meaningfully detect abusive conditions. Thus, we must take their certification with a grain of salt.

Indeed, Fair Trade USA doesn’t seem particularly interested in communicating with workers. Take a look at their website and see for yourself: there’s a portal “for business” and a lot of material clearly aimed at consumers, but no portal or information for workers. Their grievance process is written in legalese and any information about the number, nature and handling of complaints filed by farmworkers – or what steps the initiative takes to let workers know they can report violations – is not easily accessible. This is perhaps not surprising. The vast majority of their board of directors and advisory council are industry consultants, business representatives, and others from the private sector. There are no workers in their primary decision-making bodies. For a group that presents itself as being extremely concerned with workers and working conditions, you would think it would engage more with what workers might have to say. But as others have long said, Fair Trade USA is, at heart, there for business, and that should raise red flags for anybody truly concerned for workers’ rights.

These problems are, sadly, not unique to Fair Trade USA. We have spent a decade researching what were once considered the gold standard of certification or standard-setting schemes, so-called ‘multi-stakeholder initiatives’ that include industry, civil society and sometimes government in their governing bodies. Last year we released a comprehensive, 235-page report concluding that this grand experiment in voluntary corporate regulation has failed. These voluntary initiatives are ineffective at detecting abuses, holding companies to account, and providing workers and communities with remedies if they experience abuse.

Although Fair Trade USA was not included in our study, it shares many of the same characteristics as those that were. At the heart of the problem is these initiatives’ voluntary and exclusionary nature: they entrench corporate and industry power rather than challenge or provide a check on it. They always include business representatives on their boards but only 13% of them involve workers or communities. Indeed, these initiatives are largely designed, governed and implemented without the input or support of the very people they are supposed to benefit. Fair Trade USA is expanding and locking in a problematic, top-down system that – while perhaps well-intentioned – will not address the vulnerability and economic precarity of dairy workers in the US.

What could actually bring fairness to the farms?

If not the Fair Trade system, what steps might actually lead to dairy workers being treated fairly? To begin, any voluntary initiatives should be designed and governed by workers, with effective monitoring and legally enforceable standards, to ensure that the people being abused can speak up and report issues without fear. The most promising way of achieving this that we have seen so far is something called worker-driven social responsibility.