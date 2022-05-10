Hope lies on the other side of the border

They told him not to do it again, but a few years later he tried anyway. That time he went with my youngest brother and an uncle. They nearly got there. My brothers had already made it over the railway tracks, but my uncle has diabetes and can’t run very fast. My uncle told them to go ahead and leave him. But my brothers said, ‘No, we came together so we go back together. We are not going to leave you here on your own.’

US Immigration separated them when they caught them. Immigration sent my older brother and my uncle back, but not before throwing away their backpacks and my uncle’s cellphone. We had a very hard time getting my little brother out. We looked for him all over. We didn’t know where he was until we got the call from child protection to go pick him up at the bridge.

That was two or three months ago and now they are back working in construction. None of my brothers have gone back to school. My mom had wanted them to study, but they wanted to do their own thing and work. I think in part it’s because my dad was in construction; he had taught them many things before he died. I used to feel bad knowing that they were working instead of going to school. But then I realised they simply wanted to help my mom. These days they buy us everything we need: shoes, trousers, shirts, everything.

My brothers never tell me their plans, or what they want to do next. We hang out as a family but we don’t talk about the future. Instead we talk a lot about mom and dad, of the things we used to do when we were little. We look at pictures, we laugh a lot. I really like my life. Eventually I want to go back to school and study business administration. I want to go to a real school, with real teachers. I think I learn better that way.

It’s funny. When I was younger I felt happy about what my brothers were doing. I used to think, ‘Cool, they’re going to get to know the other side.’ But now that I’m older I don’t feel the same way. I’m afraid somebody might do something to them if they keep trying to cross. Or that, because we no longer have our parents, child protection might decide to simply take all of us away.