INTERVIEW: Why does Freedom United use the term ‘modern slavery’?

So we have a job to do. We need to open eyes to what this exploitation is that we're talking about, and get society to say, ‘Actually no. That's not on. I'm calling that out.’ I think it's too easy to dismiss if you just talk about everyday exploitation. People will say, ‘Oh, well, they're migrants. They just want to work all the time and it's better for them here than it is at home. At least they've got a job.’ That’s the narrative that we hear all too often from the naysayers. It’s a really hard problem – how do we galvanise society and shift society’s values so that we are more intolerant of the whole range of exploitation?

I don't think it should be about using shock and horror for the sake of it. It's about tuning into what we have already agreed is not acceptable. If you go out and do a poll, you'll find that people agree that slavery is not acceptable. There's not a debate about that. So by using that language, we're already a step ahead in ending this egregious exploitation. Now, the problem that we've had, especially in the UK prior to 2014, has been to get people to acknowledge that it's relevant to us today. People have said, ‘Yes, slavery is not acceptable,’ but they’ve also said ‘it’s history’. There was no connection between this value of slavery being not acceptable and the conditions under which people are exploited today. But we're starting to see a change.

So I'm not saying that we should use the term modern slavery because it has shock value or because being sensationalist helps us. I am very much against sensationalising anything in this topic, as in fact I find it very unhelpful. That's not the reasoning. My reasoning is to get people to recognise that what they're seeing doesn't align with their values. That's a job to do. And I just think we've already partway there when we use the term modern slavery, because people know that's not acceptable – they just don't see what's happening.

Neil: So it's about rhetorically framing the issue as something that is clearly beyond the realm of what is acceptable – in doing so, you hope to get people to realise that so much of what we don't actually accept is happening on an ordinary basis?

Joanna: Exactly. The UK is a great example for this as we’ve seen such a shift over the last decade. People now report instances of everyday exploitation. Take car washes. A few years ago nobody really took notice of the working conditions at car washes, or thought they were something to worry about. Now they say, ‘Oh, this thing, I know that isn't right, slavery, oh my God, it's happening here.’ And that's not all. The thought continues with, ‘I want to do something about it.’ That's my reason for using the language of modern slavery.

Neil: I certainly see the rhetorical power of the term, and I can certainly see the argument for using it as you have suggested here. At the same time, I’m still concerned that the extreme nature of the term modern slavery serves to make lesser forms of exploitation appear normal and a bit, well, ‘meh’. I’m worried people will say, ‘what’s happening over there isn’t an issue because it’s not modern slavery’.

Joanna: I think part of the problem is the fact that the messaging used by those on the inside doesn’t always support my proposal, or if you like my theory of change. A lot of the messaging that uses the term does what you’re describing – it normalises everyday exploitation while sensationalising the extreme forms. That’s not helpful. It’s part of the problem. If it isn’t presented in the way that I'm describing – as a wider endemic problem – then of course it just makes you question the whole approach.

Neil: I appreciate that caveat. Modern slavery is also a term that seems to unite people across the political spectrum. There are folks taking a structural and more radical stance like you, but you’ve also got boardrooms, Tory politicians, billionaire philanthrocapitalists – people who typically are not aligned with any sort of progressive economic reform agenda. What does it say to you as someone who critically uses this term that so many pillars of the establishment also use it?

Joanna: Let’s go back to my example of the US Tariff Act, because I do genuinely wonder whether there's any thought or conversation at the administrative level about the broader economic implications of implementing it properly. Withholding the goods is one thing, not insignificant, but are they actually going to try to get real evidence of what's going on? Politics aside, this mechanism has the potential to lead to structural change, but whether it actually does of course remains to be seen.

I think, again, the UK is a great example here. Theresa May, the previous prime minister, really hung her hat on tackling this issue whilst at the same time implementing a number of policies that actually perpetuated it. It really undermined the whole agenda because, on the one hand, the UK was politically trying to cast itself as a leader in tackling modern slavery, while on the other hand essentially pushing people into modern slavery through its incredibly restrictive and discriminatory immigration systems in particular.

I don't know if it's unique to modern slavery, but the concept certainly does have political attraction and at times the people using it are serving their own interests.

Neil: That's the thing. In my analysis, when people like Theresa May or Donald Trump vociferously say ‘I'm against modern slavery’ or ‘I'm against trafficking’, what they’re doing is trying to position themselves as morally good. And so one of the things that worries me about this powerful terminology is that is provides a type of cover for politicians presiding over structures of discrimination and exclusion. By associating themselves with modern slavery or with trafficking, it allows them to claim that they’re good and they're moral and that they stand with the downtrodden. As someone who uses this terminology and who engages with them, how do you respond to that?

Joanna: I wouldn't challenge what you just presented. I think it's real. It’s also true for a lot of things. You could say the same thing about corporate responsibility more broadly. I have big question marks myself around the ability for big business to reverse engineer to be ethical operators. But I think we can say that there have been some improvements despite, perhaps, the political conflicts around the whole modern slavery agenda. The examples I gave around the general public and the UK being much more cognisant of the way that extreme exploitation manifests itself today is really a result. And I think you can't deny that it's a result of the fact that we have had some very big names and very high-profile attention given to the language. I don't think it would have happened without that language.

Neil: OK, but given your structural framing of this issue as well as your general politics, why don’t you go for broke and say, ‘borders are the issue’, or ‘capitalism is the issue’?

Joanna: Interesting question. I guess right now I don’t see a specific opportunity to mobilise around. I am not against having a campaign around it. But I think the real challenge is, what chance is there to leverage change that is as big as that?

I think there are opportunities to leverage change in that in a small way – for example making sure that asylum seekers have a right to work. That’s a really mini version of challenging the restrictions on people who come into the country. I don't know what a campaign would look like that just said, ‘Let's open our borders.’