“Sex workers united by respect!” – an interview with the Warrior Women’s Association of Brazil

In January 2020, Miriam Haughton and Joel Levy of the Sex Work Association of Jamaica (SWAJ) and Julia O’Connell Davidson of the University of Bristol visited Brazil to learn about the working conditions of Brazil’s sex workers and about Brazilian sex worker activism against violence and for decriminalisation. We were very grateful to Betania Santos and the Associação Mulheres Guerreiras (Warrior Women’s Association) for hosting us in Itatinga and for granting us the interview below.

Sex Work Association of Jamaica: Could you please tell us about the history of Warrior Women, your struggles, and the strategies you use to fight for sex workers’ rights?

Betania Santos: We are a group of sex workers, formed by a number of us who were working in the city centre of Campinas. Our group started informally around eighteen years ago, but we were formally registered in 2007. We have been fighting for sex workers’ rights since then. Our fight is to secure better working conditions for the occupational category that we represent: sex workers. We fight together for all the rights that we are entitled to have, just like any other category of workers.

Our strategy is to be present in and to use all existing spaces and vehicles to discuss public policies in the municipality, state and country. We want to make ourselves known to policy makers and try to participate in their decision making. For example, various councils exist in our city, such as the Women's Council, the Health Council, even legal councils like the Guardianship Council. We always try to be there at these councils when they discuss the lives of citizens and policies for those citizens.

We are always in these spaces, discussing the rights of Brazilian citizens, discussing the rights of workers, including our work. We started by participating in meetings of the Human Rights Council, where we could use the constitutional provision that we are all equal in rights in our favour. Then we started going along to meetings of the Health Council. They consider our work and working conditions to be ‘unhealthy’, so we need to be present when they discuss the health of sex workers.

We very actively participate in these councils in order to make sure that when there is any kind of discussion that involves us we are always present to listen and to indicate what we want as a collective. We are citizens just like any other person, and we are workers just like any other worker. We contribute to the economy of our city.

Can you tell us about some of the gains that you’ve already achieved through your struggles for rights?

One of our biggest achievements has been our inclusion in the Central Workers Union Confederation (CUT). This has been of great value to us and has served as a model for at least two neighbouring countries, Mexico and Peru. In 2009 we were welcomed into the union by CUT’s Campinas local branch. This made it possible for the Warrior Women’s Association to discuss sex workers’ rights with other categories of workers, which was a great step forward. After all, we are workers and the majority of our customers are also workers. We had a meeting with one of the directors of CUT-Campinas at the time, and we actually acquired a room inside of their headquarters so that we could be present in the union, giving advice to our workers and our colleagues. So that was one of our biggest advances in terms of developing strategies and policies to achieve recognition as workers.