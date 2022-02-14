Unions call for more sanctions on anniversary of Myanmar’s coup

A report from the UN Human Rights Council late last year put it even more succinctly: “The coup has evolved into a human rights catastrophe that shows no signs of abating.”

After a year of stalemate in international action, the Burmese people ask the international community to stand up, to tighten sanctions, and to strangle the military junta and the resources that feed it. There is no more time to waste. The people in Myanmar are starving.

Those who oppose increasing sanctions on the grounds that they will worsen the already dire humanitarian situation overlook the peculiarity of the Burmese case: sanctions have been repeatedly requested by the Myanmar political and social opposition. They would be imposed on Myanmar in accordance with our will rather than by foreign governments alone, giving them strong legitimacy. And, in the past, they have been effective. Myanmar people are already boycotting products made by military-owned companies and refusing to pay electricity bills and other taxes in order to shorten the lifespan of this dictatorship. They are ready to accept further sacrifices, including those made necessary by Comprehensive Economic Sanctions, and believe restrictive measures must be generalised.

Effective international restrictions heed the people’s call

In 1997, during the last military government, the International Labor Organization published a report accusing the junta of the widespread and systematic exploitation of forced labour. It drew on more than 10,000 pages of data, including interviews with victims, witnesses and trade unions, to highlight the impunity with which government officials and military officers used forced labour as a tool to intimidate and rule the country.

Spurred by the reality that was captured in the ILO’s report, the Burmese trade union FTUB and several other groups launched a campaign against the presence of multinationals in Myanmar. We wanted them to leave the country and take their investment with them. This campaign brought important companies, such as Pepsi, Heineken, Texaco, Sony Erikkson, Reebook, and Levi’s to leave the country. Trade unions also filed a complaint with the European Commission, and the EC agreed to suspend the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) for Myanmar in response to its systematic violation of human rights.

In June 2000, the ILO Conference furthermore approved a resolution recommending to: