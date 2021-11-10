Venture capital's place in the struggle against labour exploitation

Similar to the arguments of Anand Giridharadas in his controversial book ‘Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World’, the authors suggest that superficial (particularly tech- and metric-oriented) interventions by a philanthrocapitalist elite are often harmful “vanity ‘solutions’” that serve only to perpetuate the status quo. And while less categorically critical, Anne Gallagher’s thoughtful and self-reflective article in the same series suggests that the role of philanthropy in addressing human trafficking has been, at best, mixed. There are worthy and timely criticisms of the role of philanthropy as it pertains to human trafficking and forced labour. But we would say to all these authors: they have little if anything to do with the introduction of the venture capital model to the fight.

How best to change the world?

How can venture capital help fight forced labour and other labour exploitation in global supply chains? Simply put, supply chains are rife with labour risk, including widespread forced and child labour, underpayment of wages, unsafe workplaces, and restrictions on worker organising. The private sector faces increasing pressure to understand and address these risks in direct operations and extended supply chains, largely driven by tightening legal requirements in the US and Europe. At the same time, the toolkit available to brands, retailers and their suppliers is inadequate to this task. Social audits and voluntary codes of conduct are the interventions most frequently used at a large scale, yet they suffer from serious credibility and efficacy questions.

The Working Capital Innovation Fund (WCIF) is uniquely suited to offer an alternative. It invests in companies that provide tools which enable brands and retailers to learn the identity and location of suppliers, generate a picture of working conditions at those suppliers, trace product from one supply chain node to another, communicate information to consumers, and enable workers to know and act on their rights, among other approaches that drive improvements in labour conditions. We believe that a socially-motivated, labour-rights-focused impact investment vehicle can demonstrate the viability of these high risk or early stage ventures and catalyse broader market adoption.

We have tested these approaches at WCIF for the last four years. And, as we have refined what we do, we have gained insight into how a mission-committed, venture-type strategy can help innovators make progress, at scale, against the systemic problems of labour exploitation in global supply chains. Our experience confirms that venture capital models, embedded within the right theory of change and with substantial attention to impact management, can make a significant contribution to changing the system in which exploitation occurs.

We seek to highlight three components of our work here that contrast with the authors’ critique. First, our work takes a long-term, organisation-building approach. Second, we embrace the potential of technology rather than deny it. Third, we support market-based interventions as essential to the sustainability of systemic transformation.

Long-term sustainability

Contrary to the view of venture capital as short-term and extractive, and as trailblazing groups like the Omidyar Network and the Soros Economic Development Fund have demonstrated, investment capital is an effective tool for achieving durable and scalable social change. Grants are the best tool for some problems but they are not always the most effective form of support. We know this first-hand, as the Working Capital Innovation Fund was created by the private foundation Humanity United precisely because its grant-givers were running up against the limitations of traditional philanthropic approaches. They saw that some problems could be better addressed with investment-style tools that supported organisations to build sustained revenue and leverage the market for sustained impact.

For example, over the last decade the ubiquitous penetration of mobile phones into even the poorest worker populations has created new opportunities to crowd source worker information at scale and resulted in the emergence of ‘worker voice’ platforms. These survey and grievance mechanism-oriented platforms offer real-time, anonymous feedback from workers regarding labour conditions and provide an opportunity to better identify labour abuses and remediate quickly.