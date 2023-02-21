It’s difficult to engage with survivors of human trafficking in India. Sensational media reports, an unresponsive criminal justice system, and a lack of economic opportunities are just some of the factors complicating the process. Yet, there are inspiring examples from parts of India where survivors have overcome these challenges and made their voices heard.

A melodramatic media

Survivors' groups and anti-trafficking experts in India criticise the dramatic portrayal of human trafficking victims in the media. They take issue with reporters’ focus on distress and their frequent willingness to compromise victims’ privacy and safety to get lurid detail and eye-catching footage. Such stories, they argue, must be balanced with positive stories of empowerment, engagement and activism.

“The media never talks about our resilience, activism, and leadership. Because we are portrayed as ill-fated victims, we are seen as useless, and this does not help us,” one survivor said. "People fail to see our courage and what we do once we are shown the way. For example, our activism has ensured that victims get compensation, which is a triumph. But no one knows about it.”

As a journalist and a researcher working on issues of human trafficking, I have participated in producing the kinds of stories they criticise. For example, in an assignment for an international media outlet a decade ago, I travelled with a production team to the India-Bangladesh border to interview a survivor of human trafficking who was rescued and reunited with her family.

We came with a lot of equipment, and the entire village surrounded the survivor’s house to find out what was going on while we filmed. I did not realise it then, but our actions inadvertently put the family at risk. And our documentary, while popular with viewers, did nothing to improve the survivor's life. This is often the case. Activists say sensational media stories rarely help, as the focus is never on what works to prevent human trafficking.

Lack of empathy in the criminal justice system

The systems theoretically set up to help, meanwhile, can be traumatising in their own right. This is frequently the case when they run through law enforcement. Ram Mohan, the president of NGO HELP, which runs empowerment programmes for survivors, explained that the apathy of law enforcement officials towards victims of human trafficking is deeply entrenched because most survivors come from poor sections of society. Their cases are rarely prioritised, which can prolong trials, lead to a loss of evidence, and result in the acquittal of traffickers.