October 2022 marks 35 years since Black History Month was first celebrated in the UK. The brainchild of Akyaaba Addai-Sebo, it has been used as a way to celebrate, commemorate, and acknowledge Britain’s Black population and history.

“Something had to be done to make the Black child believe in themselves,” Addai-Sebo wrote in a CNN piece in 2020. “What stirred in me was the urgency of creating a permanent celebration in the UK of Africa’s contribution to world civilization from antiquity to the present, and especially its contribution to the development of London, and the United Kingdom.”

Thirty-five years later, it is the main method by which children and adults across the country learn about Black British history.

Despite the many positives, there are noticeable weaknesses that undermine Addai-Sebo’s original intentions. The Americanisation of Black History Month, especially in schools, and the overuse of entertainers and sportspeople are two of the most glaring.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

I witnessed first-hand the Americanisation of content when attending an exhibition at an east London school. The centrepiece of the display featured Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks, citizens and inhabitants of the USA.

Teachers also notice this problem. Priscilla Boonin, a Year 6 teacher in Hackney and the humanities and diversity, equity, and inclusion lead at her workplace, told me: “The curriculum’s ambiguity towards Black history means teachers have to go out of their way to bring it up in class, and a lot of colleagues and primary teachers I’ve spoken to have all told me that a lot of the material provided is mainly Black American history.

“The curriculum and material provided should have Black British historical material. We absolutely must teach our children about the likes of Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, and Nelson Mandela, but there needs to be a balance.”

Concentrating on American figures rather than British means people are not being taught about the significance of Britons like John Kent, Britain’s first Black policeman, Asquith Xavier, who fought against the colour bar to become the first non-white guard at Euston station, Mary Prince, who became the first Black woman to publish an autobiography in England, and others who have shaped the fabric of our nation.

At the same exhibition, the only Black Britons on display were sports stars and entertainers. Black British history is often portrayed through the prism of sportspeople and entertainers, pushing the idea that Black people are good for sports and entertainment, but little else.

The question arises as to who benefits from Black British history being taught the way it is? One answer could be found in the institutions and individuals whose wealth and power are derived from slavery and colonisation, as well as the institutions and individuals who benefit from Britons deriving only pride in their past.

No institution in Britain profited more from slavery and colonialism than the British monarchy, and no individuals more than the senior members of the monarchy. The slave trade was instituted under Queen Elizabeth I’s reign. She commissioned John Hawkins to kidnap Africans and sell them in the Caribbean. Under Charles II the crown directly financed the African slave trade. The royal family were the owners of the Royal Gambia Company, the Royal African Company, and the Royal Adventurers Company, all of which ran and profited greatly from slave trading operations. Under the Stuarts, slavery was seen as a way to overtake the Dutch as the undisputed masters in the Atlantic Triangle.