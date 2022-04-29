Faith and football: How Black Muslims changed the game

Understanding and unpacking the impact of Black Muslim footballers on fans is as much about acknowledging the messiness of memory and fandom as it is recognising how the hyper-white British media and footballing establishment have, through targeting their vitriol at particular individuals, inadvertently built heroes for British Muslims.
Almost everyone I spoke with told me how important Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba had become as a prominent Black Muslim footballer playing in the Premier League precisely because he had been so ostracised for his clothing, hair choices and attitude. His detractors often claim these things impacted his ‘focus’ – a trope often levelled at Black footballers in general.
Tottenham fan Isaaq still remembers watching Manchester City take on United at the Etihad in 2018 via a stream on his phone while he attended a wedding: ‘At half-time, [Graeme] Souness was giving him [Pogba] so much shit and he comes out in the second half and kills it. They only won 3–2 because of him.’
Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday.
In this instance, the maligning that took place at the hands of the largely white, largely male football media underscored how, despite their singular achievements within the sport, footballers like Pogba continue to feel like underdogs.
“When you see someone who’s won loads of trophies in Italy and a World Cup still having his seriousness doubted you just think, What more does he have to do?” Isaaq bluntly told me that Pogba should leave United ‘so he can thrive’ without the unfair glare of the English press.
This content is not shown because we don't have your consent to use cookies. You can check your cookie settings here or...
This feeling of being under-appreciated was shared across the interviewees, who saw an element of their experiences in how Pogba had been treated needing to overcome persistent questions about attitude or commitment were littered throughout the conversations. But equally, they revelled in Pogba’s unmistakable brilliance, and the moments of lightness that help to shape him as a whole individual.
Fans who live in Manchester relay stories of Pogba visiting Didsbury Mosque, praying shoulder to shoulder with the Muslim congregation in the local community. This perception of humility is critical in forging connections with the Black Muslim footballers whose lives resonate most deeply with fans.
Sprinkled throughout all of the conversations I had were anecdotes – some personal, some passed on, some now considered legitimate folklore – of footballers practising their faith within the community and how meaningful these instances continue to be.
The US is caught between authoritarianism and multiracial democracy. Join us on 12 May at 5pm UK (12pm EDT) for a live premiere of the documentary ‘US Progressives on a Knife-Edge’, with a leading progressive in Congress and a leading Labour Left MP on the prospects for America and the lessons that its progressive movement can offer for the Left in the UK and beyond.
Pramila Jayapal Representative in US Congress, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus Clive Lewis British member of Parliament Anthony Barnett Co-founder of openDemocracy and author of ‘Taking Control!: Humanity and America after Trump and the Pandemic’ Chair: Aaron White openDemocracy’s North America economics editor
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.