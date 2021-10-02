Book review: ‘News for the rich, white and blue’

Nikki Usher, ‘News for the Rich, White, and Blue: How Place and Power Distort American Journalism’(New York: Columbia University Press, 2021)

Nikki Usher has written a remarkable book about the death – and possible rebirth – of the local newspaper. This is not just another swansong for a mythical past when local hacks pounded the streets of towns and cities in search of the truth. In fact, Usher believes that local newspapers too often failed to fulfil their mission, in her words, to “build a sense of collective memory, social cohesion, and civic imagination”.

Usher’s focus is on the United States, but her findings will resonate in many other countries. She charts a complex history, where 20th-century newspapers both enhanced democracy and perpetuated injustice, and even the most lauded titles were implicitly and explicitly racist. The Chicago Tribune’s editorial board was against the Civil Rights Act of 1964, for example, whilst the Boston Globe advocated against integrated housing in the 1970s.

The American news media of today is, in Usher’s terms, too “rich, white and blue” to represent the economic, racial and political diversity of the United States. Journalists are more affluent, more white and more liberal than the American norm, and so are their audiences (at least, those who are prepared to pay for news in print or online). As a result, Usher argues, journalism as a whole is biased towards the interests of rich, white and liberal groups, leaving the rest of the population underserved and disengaged.

Get dark money out of UK politics Sign our petition to tell the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties. Show your support

Usher poses some hard questions for journalism philanthropy. Over the past decade, funders have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into non-profit news publications across the United States, on the basis that market failure has created ‘news deserts’, where people do not have dedicated local newspapers. However, by mapping journalism philanthropy against the number of outlets and journalists in each state, Usher shows that, in many cases, these dollars are going to places that are comparatively news rich – in particular, to Democrat strongholds and big cities. In other words, journalism philanthropy is not addressing but enhancing information inequality.