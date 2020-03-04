We don’t need a public broadcaster – we need several

Last week, a friend told me that the BBC is biased against conservatives. A few hours later, another friend insisted with equal fervour that the BBC is biased against progressives. What if they’re both right?

There is growing criticism of the BBC from across the political spectrum. Brexiteers believe that its coverage is pro-Remain, while Labour Party members believe that it is anti-Corbyn. This week, Question Time host Fiona Bruce said that she was surprised by the “toxicity of debate” on the show.

To alienate one political flank would be unfortunate; but the BBC is losing friends on the right, left and centre. And as the Government sets its sights on the BBC, it could find itself dangerously isolated.

Tomorrow, the House of Lords will debate future funding models for the BBC. Should advocates of public service media brace themselves to defend the BBC once again – or is time to take a deep breath and reimagine public service media for the polarised world in which we live, rather than the world we have lost?

The BBC’s charter: a Catch 22?

In the words of its charter, the BBC exists to “reflect, represent and serve the diverse communities of all of the United Kingdom’s nations and regions”. This is the BBC’s core democratic function. At the same time, it is also required to “provide impartial news and information to help people understand and engage with the world around them”. This is the BBC’s core intellectual function.

The BBC usually describes these two functions in the same breath. But what if they are actually pulling the BBC in two directions?

Sometimes, the BBC’s intellectual and democratic duties are compatible. It’s easy to be impartial if you’re covering astronomy, say, or a sports fixture. It doesn’t matter if the astronomer prefers Mars to Venus, or the reporter is a Spurs fan. Their views don’t affect the size of the Solar System or the outcome of the match.

But when it comes to politics, there is a much more dynamic relationship between the reporting and the facts. This is partly because political reporting can affect the outcome of the political process. That’s why people get so exercised about the supposed bias of BBC reporters. But it’s also because there are very few empirical facts in the political domain.

Some questions in politics do have definitive answers. The size of the structural deficit. The scale of unemployment. Net migration. We might not always know the answers, but they are out there, and good journalists are determined to find them.

However, there are other questions to which there are no determinate answers. Is Brexit a good thing or a bad thing? How should we respond to climate change? There are empirical aspects to these questions, but our answers will also draw on moral and psychological factors that are normative, not empirical. In other words, our answers to these questions are heavily influenced by our values.

This is where the BBC is in an impossible position. Even selecting certain topics for debate will annoy some audiences, who don’t believe that those issues are relevant. Framing some normative questions as questions will infuriate other audiences, to whom the answers are obvious, one way or the other.

In trying to inform, the BBC will fail to reflect, because its values will bubble through in its selection and framing of topics, and this will alienate swathes of the audience.

Meanwhile, in trying to reflect, the BBC will fail to inform, because it will either reflect the values of only part of the audience, alienating other parts. Or – in an attempt to be impartial – it will fail to reflect any of its audience.