A former electoral commissioner has accused Boris Johnson of “partisan interference” over controversial new plans to increase government control over the UK’s election watchdog.

The reforms would prevent the Electoral Commission from bringing its own criminal prosecutions over election fraud and would compel the supposedly independent body to follow the government’s ‘priorities’.

David Howarth, who served on the Electoral Commission’s board from 2010 to 2018, told openDemocracy that the proposals are “precisely the kind of partisan interference with the Commission that we feared”.

Critics had already warned of a “power grab” by the Conservative Party, despite ministers promising that they would not interfere in the workings of the Commission.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

But new details, published this week, confirm that Boris Johnson is set on overhauling the Commission, saying it should “support the government's delivery of legitimate executive priorities”.

The policy announcement comes less than a year after the watchdog issued an £18,000 fine to the Conservatives for “inaccurate reporting” of donations made towards Boris Johnson’s Downing Street refurb.

Now, the government says the Commission should only issue fines as a last resort. Instead it should simply make “requests for improvements” when parties break election rules.