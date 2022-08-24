Lord Evans, chair of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, also condemned the proposals when they were first made public, saying: “This is a bit like giving a toddler a gun.
“It may not immediately lead to disaster but it is an extremely dangerous thing to do and we do not think that the current proposals go far enough in protecting the independence of the Electoral Commission.”
Speaking to openDemocracy last year, Labour MP Cat Smith described the move as a “backwards Trumpian attempt to rig democracy in favour of the Conservative Party”.
“If passed, the legislation will reverse decades of democratic progress in the UK.”
Details of the reform follow the passing of the Elections Act in April. The Act contains a range of controversial measures which the government says will tackle voter fraud and improve the Electoral Commission’s accountability.
The changes also include the introduction of compulsory voter ID, which has been criticised by many of Johnson’s own MPs.
Public opinion not welcome
The government is required to hold a consultation on the proposals, which will run until December. But it says: “We are not seeking the views of members of the public as part of this statutory consultation.”
When asked about this by openDemocracy, the Department for Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities admitted that only three organisations are being invited to take part.
A spokesperson said the consultation “will provide the statutory consultees with the opportunity to share their views on the draft guidance”.
They added: “Under the Elections Act, those consultees are the Commission itself, the Speaker’s Committee on the Electoral Commission and the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee.”
