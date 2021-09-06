Boris Johnson accused of ‘appalling’ attack on election watchdog

A former UK electoral commissioner has condemned the UK government’s “appalling” plan to restrict the independence of the elections watchdog.

Writing for openDemocracy, David Howarth said the Elections bill poses “serious threats to the fairness of all future elections in Britain”.

He added that "many Conservative backbenchers have been gunning for the Electoral Commission ever since it made various decisions they didn’t like in the aftermath of the Brexit campaign."

Howarth said the controversial bill – which is set to be debated in the Commons this week – could subject the Electoral Commission to potential political oversight from government ministers.

We win on government secrecy! We’ve just won a three-year transparency battle against Michael Gove’s department. Can you help us keep fighting government secrecy? Donate now

The commission, which oversees UK elections, has been the subject of intense criticism by backbench Tory MPs. Many were unhappy about rulings it made surrounding the Brexit referendum campaign and have called for the watchdog to be reformed, or scrapped.

The Elections Bill would introduce mandatory voter ID and confer new powers on Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove over the hitherto independent Electoral Commission, giving government ministers greater powers to influence the commission’s work – as well as changing the way that smaller parties are able to campaign.

“It is difficult to express just how appalling this is,” Howarth, who was a Liberal Democrat nominee for electoral commissioner from 2010 to 2018, wrote. “Electoral Commissions, like the courts, do not exist to please elected politicians. They exist to protect free and fair elections, which they can’t do unless they are independent and free from the control of the ruling party.”

Howarth said that other aspects of the Elections Bill were also “potentially poisonous for the fairness of future elections” because of changes to so-called “third-party” campaigning.

NGOs and trade unions often register as third parties so they can support election campaigns by political parties. But the government now wants to change the rules – including giving ministers the power to stop certain types of organisations from being eligible.

Howarth, a former Liberal Democrat MP, said the proposals also limit the ability of smaller parties to form election pacts, which is often considered a possible way to remove the Conservative Party from government.