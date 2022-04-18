The UK government’s Elections Bill has been described as a “nefarious piece of legislation” that is “shabby and illiberal”. Writing for openDemocracy earlier this year, Conservative MP David Davis stated that the government’s claim that this bill will protect our democracy is “nonsense”.

Make no mistake: if the bill becomes law, it will undermine the very essence of our democratic rights, values and practice well beyond Boris Johnson’s premiership.

Three elements of the proposed legislation are particularly problematic. First, the need to show approved photo identification to be able to vote. Second, the rules on campaigning. And finally, parliamentary oversight of the Electoral Commission, the agency that regulates party and election finance and sets elections standards.

The government has justified the introduction of voter identification by saying that it will crack down on voter fraud. But how big a problem is electoral fraud in the UK? Negligible, actually. Between 2015 and 2019, there were only 88 allegations of in-person voter fraud, out of a total of 153 million votes cast. That included votes in three general elections during the four-year period. And the number of convictions is even smaller – a grand total of two convictions and one caution.

Much more worrying is the likely discriminatory impact of mandatory voter ID. People who are more vulnerable and marginalised – physically, economically, socially and politically – are a lot less likely to have ID. Leading UK civil society organisations warned when the proposed legislation was first announced in the spring of 2021 that the bill would disenfranchise millions, especially among working-class and older people, and Black, Asian and other minority ethnic voters.