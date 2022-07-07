There were no tears outside Downing Street today, from Johnson or anyone else. A few of the Tory faithful will no doubt weep over his departure. But for the rest of us, the most normal emotion, after the most abnormal couple of days in politics I can remember, is relief. And for some, audible behind the barricades, understandable glee.

In a country that has etiquette and a 96-year-old lady with a crown rather than a constitution, it’s hard to predict exactly how the next few weeks will play out. I don’t know about you, but I’ve had enough of thinking about Johnson’s psychodrama and machinations. It’s over – even if it takes a few weeks to clear him out.

But once the door has finally slammed behind Johnson, what then?

We might, perhaps, look to the last time the Conservative Party jettisoned a combative, presidential and increasingly unpopular leader, even as a full-scale domestic recession and international military conflict loomed.

I remember the day in November 1990 that Thatcher resigned. “She’s gone!” someone shouted, bursting through the door of my English A-level class. The class erupted in jubilation, while our tweedy teacher stared into the corner tearfully, muttering about the winter of discontent.

Our glee didn’t last past the next lesson bell. “But now they’ll get someone else, and they’ll win the next election,” one of the bright sparks realised, stricken.

The Conservative Party, exhausted by Thatcher’s fireworks, opted for the greyest, least charismatic replacement possible. And it’s a choice many think they’re now likely to repeat, given that last time that trick got them seven more years of Tory government, under John Major.

Still – without Johnson, things can only get better, eh? Or maybe not.

Beware grey men

Despite his grey persona and characterisation as a ‘one nation conservative’, Major gave his party what it wanted: Thatcherism without Thatcher.

His chancellor, Norman Lamont, notoriously told Parliament in 1991 that recession and unemployment were a “price well worth paying” to tackle inflation. The manufacturing jobs that had survived Thatcher duly began to disappear, replaced later in the 1990s with jobs that were worse paid and less unionised, meaning real wage growth was far lower during that decade than it had been in the 1980s.

The current crop of Tories is determined to finish the job of ‘liberalising’ – that is, weakening – people’s employment rights, which is why we’re facing a ‘summer of discontent’ as railway workers and others try to see off attempts to hammer down their pay and conditions, post-pandemic

In 1992, Major’s social security secretary Peter Lilley slashed eligibility for benefits, and launched the ‘benefit scrounger’ narrative – wowing the Tory party conference by setting catchy phrases about “bogus claims”, “spongers”, and “young ladies who get pregnant just to jump the housing queue” to a Gilbert & Sullivan tune.

His other enduring welfare legacy was the ‘fit for work’ tests for disability benefits, taking that assessment away from GPs. The slashing of entitlement to benefits has continued ever since – and the Right has recently started lobbying hard for even tougher rules.