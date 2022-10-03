Fifteen years ago, as Valentine’s Day approached, a trio of entrepreneurs took to the streets of Britain selling a brave new idea. Bearing heart-shaped helium balloons and red red roses, they told passers-by about their new company, cheatneutral.com.

“What we do is cheat offsetting,” they say, in what became an early viral YouTube video. “So, if you’re in a relationship and one of you does something you probably shouldn’t have, then you can come to us, and pay us a little bit of money.” To offset the infidelity, the company would invest it in a couple who promise to be faithful.

The launch got widespread, shocked news coverage. The firm’s founders were invited onto broadcast media across the world to justify this nonsense.

It was, of course, a stunt. Carbon offsetting was, at the time, a relatively new idea. Companies from airlines to energy providers were asking customers to pay an extra couple of pounds to ‘neutralise’ their emissions. The filmmakers were climate activists, pointing out the profound silliness of this new capitalist market.

A decade and a half later, though, the scam is back. With global concern about climate change soaring, the market for carbon offsets – a financial product connected to these sham schemes – trebled in size to £1bn last year.

On Friday, my colleagues Martin Williams and Lucas Amin exposed details of British Gas/Centrica’s shockingly poor offset system, under which it offered customers a way to pretend away emissions from their power stations.

But before we get to the specifics, let’s think through the general principle. Because at root, the basic problem with offsetting is one of accounting. If you’re pouring water into a bath from two different taps and are worried it’s going to overflow, then you can’t leave one running in exchange for turning the other one off. You need to turn them both off, and pull the plug.

There are ultimately two things that regulate the chemistry of our air: what goes in, and what comes out. For about 650,000 years, around twice as long as Homo Sapiens have been around, these were in balance. Climate-changing gases which were belched from animals, plants, the land and the sea were breathed back in at an equal rate, producing the relatively steady climate that allowed civilisations to emerge.

In the past 300 years, industrial capitalism has radically altered both sides of the equation. On the one hand, we are pumping heat-trapping chemicals – mostly carbon, but others too – from the lithosphere, the biosphere, and the hydrosphere, into the atmosphere. On the other, we have also reduced the capacity of the planet to pull these chemicals out of the atmosphere, through deforestation, wetland destruction and damage to ocean life.

It’s worth dwelling for a moment on the latter of these, because this is often, though not always, where carbon-offset schemes focus their attention.

Since the 1700s, about 1.5 billion hectares of forest have been cleared globally, nearly an eighth of the world’s landmass. Much of the remaining forest has been degraded to the point that it now emits more carbon than it extracts. In the same time period, something like 85% of the world’s wetlands – an equally vital carbon sink – have been drained. And that’s just on land.

The ocean stores about 20 times more carbon than land-based plants, animals and soil, 50 times more than the atmosphere. Phytoplankton suck CO 2 out of the air, then sink down through the twilight zone, either as themselves or in the poo or dead bodies of the fish that eat them, and to the deep ocean floor in an effect that researchers call ‘marine snow’ because you can literally see lumps of carbon falling through the water.

It is, usually, this plankton which, after millions of years, becomes oil and gas.

Marine snow | Photo by NOAA National Ocean Service via Wikimedia Commons

These algae and the sea life that consume them are responsible for about 40% of carbon sequestered. But the little mites are struggling to do the job. Overfishing, and particularly centuries of whaling, has radically reduced the biomass of our oceans, meaning less carbon is stored in the bodies and shells of sea creatures, and less sinks into the deep blue when they die. There is much less fish and whale faeces to fertilise the plankton. Millions of tonnes that would have been taken from the air to the ocean floor at the time of Moby Dick now stays in the atmosphere, warming the planet.

If we are to return the chemical makeup of the atmosphere to that which allowed complex human societies to rise and flourish, we need both to reduce our emissions of greenhouse gases to pre-industrial levels – that is, almost nothing – and to restore our oceans, wetlands and forests to pre-industrial abundance. If a carbon offset scheme is, say, promising to plant trees somewhere, then it is taking the lack of trees in that place as its baseline, and counting the carbon they sequester as reducing humanity’s total footprint, sometimes calling it ‘negative emissions’. But this is the wrong baseline.

If trees can grow in that place, then they would have done so for most of the history of the holocene – the current geographical epoch. Restoring them doesn’t produce a minus number in your carbon sums. It takes a positive, and makes it zero. It’s a vital thing to do in its own right, but it doesn’t negate the emissions from your whopping great gas power stations.

But Centrica’s carbon ‘credits’ revealed by Martin and Lucas show how carbon ‘offsetting’ has got a lot worse than some tree planting, which is at least sometimes a good thing.

Under one scheme Centrica buys into, a firm has declared ownership of a chunk of the Amazon that actually belongs to an Indigenous tribe, and is demanding a ransom fee not to deforest it. It’s like a smoker telling you it’s OK that they haven’t given up yet, because they had previously formulated a plan to tear open their chest and slice a handful of bronchioles out of one of their own lungs, and now they won’t. So long as you keep paying them. Also, it turns out it’s actually someone else’s lung.