Building the post-coronial world: a vision from Germany

The scale of the response to COVID-19 highlights the degree to which radical change is possible. Germany and Europe should seize this moment to advance a more democratic, enterprising, sustainable and hopeful future.

After a somewhat slow start, Germany’s response to COVID-19 has become exemplary. Berlin has provided humanitarian aid and assistance to EU partners, set the European standard for testing, jettisoned its previously sacrosanct balanced budget (“Black Zero”) and authorised a vast stimulus package. Underpinning all this has been the well-informed, reassuring and widely praised leadership of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Germany has proven it can react swiftly and decisively when the moment demands it. It must now demonstrate its capacity to act proactively; to steer the post-coronial future in a more progressive direction. This pandemic will be exploited politically, whether we like it or not. Berlin cannot cede this historic moment to authoritarian powers, reactionary ideas or conservative timidity. Nor can it simply return to ‘business as usual’. This would only store up trouble for the future; and besides, for many people business as usual was precisely the problem.

Instead, we should learn from the social transformations ushered in by past pandemics and man-made disasters. The provision of public health, socialised medicine, the New Deal, the welfare state and the Marshall Plan were radical responses to radically changed circumstances. Today, the unprecedented challenge of COVID-19 offers a similar opportunity to remake our world for the better.

Here, we suggest ways of doing so, drawing on a variety of policy prescriptions elicited by COVID-19 - but also challenging and going beyond them. Our proposals include specific policies across a diverse range of areas, but they are united by a dual attitudinal shift: the revival of the belief that the future can improve upon the present; and the conviction that Germany and Europe can play a key role in this improvement. To build a better post-coronial world, we will need to:

Embrace the right kinds of national retrenchment – and reject the wrong ones. Build resilient societies that are more inclusive and remain international. Accelerate smart automation, embrace localism and introduce a European Basic Income Rise to the challenge of climate change by re-imagining mobilities and communities.

As its response to COVID-19 has demonstrated, Germany has the capacity to lead. It must now do so, drawing both on its longstanding policy strengths and current crisis-induced daringness. Germany should take advantage of its advantages, overcome its historically-conditioned reticence, and embrace bold, visionary, proactive politics. The Corona moment demands nothing less.

Embrace the right kinds of national retrenchment – and reject the wrong ones

COVID-19 is an illustrative moment. The deadliest global pandemic since the 1918 Spanish Flu has exposed and intensified the deep structural flaws of a number of states – under-resourced and overburdened health care systems; fraying social safety nets; and listless or misguided political vision. Yet it has also seen the re-empowerment and revitalisation of the state as such. Only national governments could act with sufficient power and scope to deal with COVID-19 and some states, notably Germany, have risen to the challenge. In defiance of the conventional wisdom of the inevitable dominance of impersonal and globalised market forces, states have rediscovered their imprimatur to shape the future of their societies. They should now seize the opportunity to do so, starting with economic reform.

In public services, especially health and social care, slack should be built in to key systems rather than eliminated in the quest to provide ‘Just-Enough’ at the lowest cost. Even before the crisis, Germany was a model to emulate, providing three times the EU average of intensive and critical care beds per capita in a socially just way. Across Europe, governments should undertake a comprehensive audit of key services, with peak-flow capacity requirements introduced and providers nationalised where necessary. The cost of not doing so should now be abundantly clear.