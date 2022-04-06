Others have pointed out that simply demonising calories is not particularly helpful.

“Our national obsession with calories isn’t healthy,” tweeted Masterchef: The Professionals winner Sven-Hanson Britt, who opened his first restaurant last year. “It’s a form of measuring energy, sure, but how much should you actually be consuming as an individual? Are you just going off the old adage of 2,000 [calories] for women and 2,500 for men? Cos all women and all men are the same, of course.”

A calorie is a measure of energy, but a simplistic one. It fails to take into account protein, carbohydrates, fats or any of the micronutrients our bodies need. Simply counting the calories you eat is pointless: we all know 500 calories’ worth of chocolate won’t have the same nutritional value as 500 calories’ worth of vegetables, even if the numbers are the same on paper.

Reframing the debate

So why introduce a law that will cost restaurants thousands and cause suffering for many? The government says it’s part of a new strategy to tackle obesity – but there are at least two clear problems with this.

The first is that it’s unlikely to work. Similar calorie-labelling measures began coming into play in the US from 2008 onwards and were made mandatory in all states in 2018. Meanwhile, obesity in the country continues to rise.

The second, arguably more important issue, is that we need to reframe the whole debate on ‘obesity’. The government’s intention to force restaurants to print calories on menus was first announced in July 2020, as part of its “Tackling Obesity” strategy.

At the time, doctors from the Institute of Health Promotion and Education responded with a letter to the British Medical Journal that said: “A major issue we have with the [government’s] new strategy is that overall, it has the wrong approach. A positive one would be far more likely to create healthy individuals…

“The goal should not be anti-obesity and using shock tactics, but one that promotes a healthy relationship towards food and bodies.”

In the UK, obesity is measured based on a person’s body mass index (BMI). But this is a flawed, 200-year-old scale – it doesn’t consider proportions of bone, muscle or fat and tells us almost nothing about a person’s health. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given BMI was created by a white man, who did the majority of his research on other white men, it’s also discriminatory: in the US, which also uses BMI to measure obesity, Black women are far more likely to be classed as ‘obese’ than other ethnic and gender groups.

Rather than perpetuating harmful stigmas surrounding body weight, the government should look to promote healthy lifestyles. While ministers extol the values of calorie counting, physical education, more than any other subject, is being cut from the curriculums of Britain’s secondary schools, with 51,600 hours lost between 2010 and 2017.