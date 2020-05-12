Can collective journalism ensure social justice in a post pandemic world?

Ms. Wells' words have hung heavy amid the partisan media propaganda and biased coverage of the pandemic. In India, we did not sufficiently challenge the government on the basic premise of the lockdown – a majority of Indians cannot afford even a day’s exemption from work, let alone isolation. So, in the spirit of Ms. Wells' commitment to exposing injustices through journalism, I joined Stories Asia, the region’s largest collective of independent reporters. My infinitesimal action of solidarity in this pandemic period has taught me the value of media collectives.

Fortunately, unlike the 1800s when Ms.Wells would have to canvass on foot and rely on the schedules of the printing presses, today we are blessed with advanced technology that allows us to publish and promote new ideas by the hour, even during lockdowns.

At the onset of the pandemic, the core group of journalists, technologists and designers at Stories Asia started a special series called “On the Road.” The mixture of daily dispatches they collected – accounts from stranded migrant workers, activists working with vulnerable populations, food security experts documenting shortages, journalists investigating government corruption, lawyers challenging the legislation, public officials suing the central government, and experts documenting the manipulation of facts – are irreplaceable primary sources. The 42 reports since the lockdown are the first drafts of a historic episode. Pieced together, they form a comprehensive picture of how India has dealt with the crisis.

At the same time, these testimonials replace faceless numbers with humanising narratives, a sorely needed approach, especially in large countries where the statistics are staggering. They also prove that local journalists reporting on intimately familiar communities are able to produce rich narratives at a faster pace, while also probing the different approaches to the crisis – what worked, what did not, who stepped up and who turned a blind eye.

As I wrote this piece, one of the reporting teams at Stories Asia published a dispatch where 300 migrant workers stranded in Ahmedabad did not receive any support, while the Indian government has been boasting about its 23 billion USD aid package. Another video showed women in Uttar Pradesh demanding the shuttering of liquor stores due to a rise in alcohol abuse and domestic violence. These evidentiary stories will contribute to larger public investigations.