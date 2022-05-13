“Of course, I told my tenant that he should not pay more than what we agreed to before. When the government is not supporting us, we should learn to support each other,” Salim says, pausing to name the different fruit trees in his orchard.

Salim, now in his 80s, worked in construction and farmed his ancestral land until he had to stop because of old age. Now, he and his wife are barely mobile. The childless couple struggles with daily tasks, and have received very little social support. Yet they refuse to raise rent amid a crisis that they say is exacerbated by a Lebanese government that behaves like a “gang”.

“My husband can no longer cut the wood. We need it for heat, especially when there are so many government power cuts,” explains Jamileh, who has lost part of her eyesight.

“In our case, who will support whom?”

Jamileh’s question has become a preoccupation for most Lebanese. In the economic crisis, many people in the country are surviving through temporary safety nets that they have created within their communities and with relatives living overseas.

Rural landowners, farmers and herders, who have historically received little state support, are feeling the crisis acutely. While their lands have gone dry due to water shortages, most agrarian workers receive little or no social security benefits.

Oum Khalid, who lives farther into the Bekaa, has heard about some families receiving “social services” cards that offer medical support.