A century after the Trianon Treaty: perceptions of Hungary in Serbia and Croatia

The Trianon Treaty (June 4, 1920), its legacies, symbolism and interpretations, still divides countries and societies across the Carpathian basin. In Hungary, this anniversary remains largely intertwined, in both political and public discourse, with imageries of national dismemberment and historical injustice.

By contrast, in neighbouring Slovakia and Romania, the signing of the Trianon Treaty is associated with the acquisition of independent statehood and the liberation of the regions of Transylvania and the Banat, respectively. In addition to the aforementioned states, Serbia and Croatia also comprise former territories of the old Hungarian kingdom where ethnic Hungarian populations reside up to date. This piece provides a brief overview of perceptions of Hungary in Serbia and Croatia, as well as the situation of the ethnic Hungarian minorities in each state, a hundred years after the signing of the Treaty.

Serbian perceptions of Hungary

According to the national census of 2011, around 251,136 ethnic Hungarians resided in the Serbian autonomous province of Vojvodina (13% of the local population). The Alliance of Hungarians in Vojvodina/VMSZ is the largest party that claims to represent ethnic Hungarian interests and has participated in several coalition governments in Serbia since 2000. Although a richly diverse and multi-ethnic region, Vojvodina succeeded in withstanding interethnic friction to a remarkable degree during the outbreak of violent conflicts across the former Yugoslavia in the 1990s. Moreover, an extensive legal framework safeguards the collective rights of ethnic Hungarians and other minority groups on the provincial and the republican levels of authority.

Nevertheless, this is not to say that relations between Serbs and ethnic Hungarians have lacked occasional friction. Between 2003 and 2005, a spate of incidences often categorized as ‘ethnic’ took place in Vojvodina. These incidences ranged from hate graffiti to acts of vandalism directed against churches or graveyards – as well as the forceful removal of public signposting in the Hungarian language. In most cases, however, they involved violent clashes between individuals or groups of youths belonging to different ethnic affiliations (most commonly, Serbs and ethnic Hungarians or Croats). Throughout that period, a series of Hungarian governments accused Serbian authorities of indifference at the Council of Europe and other international forums. This friction resulted in the temporary deterioration of Serbian-Hungarian relations.

Between 2014 and 2016, the attempts by Jobbik-affiliates to open offices for the party, first in Subotica and later in Senta (northern Bačka), created another potential source of tension –given the nationalist and irredentist prerogatives espoused by Jobbik. However, these endeavours were repeatedly thwarted by the local authorities. Serbian legislation prohibits the operation of political parties and organizations which serve foreign interests in the territory of Serbia. More importantly, as early as January 2014, the VMSZ chairman, István Pásztor, warned Jobbik, on the occasion of the party’s attempt to inaugurate its Subotica office, that ‘we do not need anyone, not a single one, who comes from Hungary to ignite fire with their irresponsible behaviour, and then go home’ and added that ‘Vojvodina’s Hungarians have never been and will never become protagonists in either Serbian or Hungarian nationalism’.

The chairman of VMSZ is said to have been the politician who played a pivotal role in the latest rapprochement between Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán – the first foreign leader to have congratulated Vučić on the occasion of his party’s (Serbian Progressive Party/SNS) victory in the latest parliamentary elections (June 21, 2020). The Hungarian government’s decision to erect a razor-wire fence along the borderline with Serbia, during the outbreak of the refugee crisis (summer-autumn 2015), triggered another temporary friction between the two sides. Nevertheless, the rapprochement between the two leaders has resulted in the considerable improvement of bilateral relations between Serbia and Hungary. Both statesmen seem to share a series of common traits with respect to their patterns of personal leadership and governance of the state. However, Aleksandar Vučić and Viktor Orbán have also been accused of being primarily inclined towards serving their, short-term, private interests instead of aiming at resolving any outstanding historical differences and achieving a genuine and long-lasting reconciliation between the two nations.