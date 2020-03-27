Clapforcarers: why grassroots solidarity against Coronavirus matters

The coronavirus crisis has already been described as a systemic crisis that seems to affect all aspects of our lives, rippling from one social field to another causing widespread damage in the process. As the death count continues rising in most countries around the world and the magnitude of the tragedy becomes apparent, the attention of some is already turning to the devastating economic consequences, with some predicting a 20% drop in GDP and over 20% unemployment as a consequence of the economic shock.

But the implications reach further than that. The experience of extreme stress for frontline workers, starting from carers, and long-term social seclusion for all the population, will also take a heavy psychological toll. The last thing affected countries need at the moment is a collective mental breakdown. What they desperately require instead is a collective show of solidarity, and ways to support those most at risk from the present emergency.

Already during the lockdown in Wuhan different researchers highlighted how lockdown resulted in “serious social psychological impact” for those affected. Similarly, there is profound preoccupation in European countries now affected by this crisis, beginning with Italy, described as “Coronavirus ground zero” – regarding the psychological consequences this long period of lockdown may have on the population. The battle fought in hospital wards, and intensive care units needs to be accompanied by a grassroots psychological war. In the coming weeks keeping up morale, especially among doctors and nurses, will be a major challenge. Social solidarity is fundamental for winning this battle to avoid frontline workers and citizens falling prey to this impact. On the one hand this means that government needs to deliver measures to protect categories that are not covered by its bail-out measures, including renters, self-employed and people on zero-hour contracts. But there is also an important role for the citizenry to play.