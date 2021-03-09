CommemorActions: Remembering those lost at Europe's borders

For the psychotherapist Barbara Preitler, standard descriptions of grieving processes are based on the presupposition “that the reality of death can be verified and […] constitutes an irrefutable fact.” Due to the hope “that the disappeared might return”, relatives of the missing do not have “opportunities for ritualised goodbyes”. In her book, 'Grief and Disappearance', Preitler writes about a “state of freezing” in which relatives of the disappeared find themselves: “The pain caused by the immeasurable loss cannot be expressed since this would mean to concede death. It would imply that all hope of the beloved ‘disappeared’ still being alive has been given up.”

In the absence of ritualised goodbyes, the psychotherapist points to the invention of new rituals. The Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo in Argentina, for example, found collective coping mechanisms. Preitler writes: “They rallied, hoping to find their beloved ‘disappeared’ alive, but at the same time their efforts were part of the process of overcoming their fear of being confronted with the terrible truth of their offspring’s death. The joint struggle and resulting social support makes it possible to then also move on with life.”

CommemorActions have come about to do precisely that, to invent a form, a practice, and a language of collective mourning despite the absence of a body and certainty about someone’s death. For families of the disappeared in the Mediterranean Sea and along other borders, CommemorActions may be a way to leave a state of freezing, invent a language of mourning, and create rites that signify the transition from the time shared with loved ones to the time without them. Whether, however, these processes will indeed allow them, one day, to ‘move on with life’, is less than clear.

Political efficacy

As invented rituals, CommemorActions respond to European border violence and what the British artist John Akomfrah has described as a “political project of annihilation” that disappears and erases lives. Paraphrasing Akomfrah, one could conceive of CommemorActions in this way – as a practice and language of mourning and protest that resist the project of annihilation by remembering the missing and by contesting the forces that made them disappear: “Something has gone, and I want to have now a language of mourning and elegy, which is not just a poetic language but has a certain political efficacy. Which is to say to power: you thought they disappeared, well think again, because they are back.”