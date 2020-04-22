The defeat of liberalism, murder of freedom and glimpse of a new Utopia

Lockdown musings from a little hut overlooking a lake on a mountain where the EU and non-EU Balkans meet: North Macedonia and Greece. Albania is across the lake. I am geographically situating myself in Europe, but my message and its addressees cannot be but global.

In times when it is difficult to defend ‘human rights’, when we have deconstructed them to the level of rendering them meaningless; when we have exposed them as the “essentialist discourse” they are, usurped by “imperialist neoliberalism,” how are we to find, rediscover or invent a language that will adequately defend the right to a human life that’s worth living? How are we to defend or claim our right to freely move, to enjoy ourselves physically as well as socially, all the while demanding that sociality is embodied, material? How are we to formulate these rights beyond a discourse that has lost its sense, its credibility, and rightfully so?

Apart from having been unpacked as a set of historical contingencies usurping the status of universality, in the past century “human rights” have been frequently abused to justify imperial wars, and the ravaging of the so called “third world” by the self-proclaimed “first world.” Therefore, we must ask, what language do we have at our disposal when we demand the freedom – the right and the reality of – movement, and sovereignty over our bodies, the touch and closeness of our fellow human animals? How are we to defend “freedom” when it has lost meaning beyond the vocabulary of liberalism? Poststructuralism has exposed the myth of the “autonomous subject”— the illusion of free choice; and it has been stuck there ever since, in a state of a compulsive repetition and reaffirmation of the same realization all over again – the state of palilalia of a once controversial academia, based on the poststructuralist episteme, that turned mainstream.

“Anti-essentialism,” “discursive constructivism,” “identity politics,” “discourse,” “gender” (instead of sex) are now part of the mainstream. In the 90s and the beginning of noughts of the 21st century, we were still getting accustomed to the new terminology. When I enrolled in the PhD support program of the gender studies department at the Central European University in Budapest in 1997, I filled out a form for my student visa in which I had to state my “sex” rather than gender, only to study “gender” as a discursive construct there and learn that sex has always already been gender. Later on, I cooperated with the local OSI foundation on devising strategies for “gender mainstreaming.”

By now, not only gender but the entire poststructuralist episteme has been mainstreamed, arriving at a global consensus that nothing is universal, not even human rights. The autocrats that suppress minority rights use the “culturalist argument” in favor of their suspension of human rights for all, declaring the UN’s universal declaration of human rights irrelevant, “culturally specific” – “Western.” In October 2019, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said that "Western standards of human rights do not apply to India," and that families possessed an “in-built framework of human rights”, adding that Indian values ensured the protection of women and children, and villages looked after the economically backward as “part of their dharma [duty].”[1]

Universalism is dead, liberalism is dead and the notion of freedom is too loose and philosophically elusive to refer to it. It too is culturally specific. The autocrats have used the protracted crisis of values, the “anti-essentialist” turn and the cancelling of the possibility of “freedom” (even if merely legalistic) to announce the arrival of a national sovereignty that is based on cultural specificities that are unsusceptible to universal critique.

There is no such thing as “universality” – its very possibility is abolished by the realization that western postcolonial reason is nested everywhere, including the universal declaration of human rights. In the meantime, the poststructuralist progressives and self-proclaimed leftists have used the same episteme to liberate social minorities – “identities” – from the conservative norm. Apparently the structure is the same in both cases, whereas the ideological horizon – one of semantic figurations – is different in both cases. The utopia is therefore different and thus the historical directions (conservation or past vs. progression or future) are opposed, but their confrontation is not a proper contradiction, as the two ideological narratives remain structurally homologous. Let us note that those who opened up the question of liberalism and its pertinence, the leftwing poststructuralists, ended up as the “liberators” of “identities,” “subjectivities,” of individuals and individualism. We witness here the paradoxical outcome of a decades long history of contestation over the doctrines of liberalism.