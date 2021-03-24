In France, basketball takes an anti-racist stand

France’s second-largest sport, basketball, is taking on racism. Using the slogan #NoRacism, the initiative is being driven by one of the nation’s leading clubs, CSP Limoges, which kicked off its campaign on the UN’s day against racial discrimination, March 21, the anniversary of the Sharpeville massacre in apartheid South Africa when 69 peaceful Black protesters were shot dead.

“Racism is the virus. We are the antidote,” declare the club’s T-shirts, all part of a new strip backed by a publicity clip created in Limoges by InsideCity, one of France’s upcoming image-making studios whose slogan “Something always happens” might well be shared by the millions of France’s minorities who experience racism.

Basketball is second behind football in terms of participants and is probably more mixed in terms of diversity, whether it is the male or female game. It is one of the facts about diversity or its opposite, discrimination, that one cannot confirm, as the collection of ethnic origin statistics remains illegal in France.

CSP Limoges’ campaign, supported by the sports’ national federations and the Human Rights League, aims to take ambassadors from the sport into schools around the country. It has already gathered in the support of figures such as Thierry Dusautoir, who was brought up by his Ivory Coast mother and has been the captain of France’s rugby team for a record 56 times. “We should aim to win together, to transform our differences into a strength, they are something that should add to the richness of a collective,” he argues.

Napoleonic quandary

One might think that such a sentiment would gain a positive public echo at a time when France is making its first timid steps toward removing the public expressions of its past of colonialism and slavery with an official list of suggestions that local councils might use to rename the thousands of streets still named after the champions of colonial conquest.

But, for instance, the double centenary of Napoleon’s death is on 5 May this year. It will be a big official moment, but for some, a bad conscience one as his role in history is that of a dictator in France, an imperialist beyond its borders, but also of one who restored slavery wherever his armies ensured that the French flag flew. How can one chant his praises in the France of today, where the government has just established a free-call line, 3928, for anyone who thinks they have been a victim of racism?