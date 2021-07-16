Game on for the Premier League in the Balkans?

These days, Serbia’s president is Milošević’s former information minister, Aleksandar Vucic: Telekom Srbija, the state-owned cable and broadband provider, has taken over from RTS. But the tactics remain the same. Vučić is in charge as key decision-maker in every aspect of Serbian society and that includes the media where he keeps media and journalists on a very tight leash. Serbia today has serious problems with media freedom, the rule of law and democratic standards, in conditions that some claim are even worse than in the times of Milošević, with only a few independent media outlets left, as noted by many international organisations such as Freedom House.

For its part, Telekom Srbija has assumed the role RTS had in the 1990s as the ultimate gatekeeper, the controller of what can happen and what can be distributed in the broadcast and cable system. Now, both Vučić and Telekom Srbije seek to expand and export their influence both economic and political across the whole of the western Balkans, including EU members Slovenia and Croatia.

Premier League

Over the past 18 months, Telekom Srbija, through its subsidiary, Arena Sports, has been buying up rights to the world’s major tournaments, and not just for Serbia but for the whole region. Its focus now is said to be on the jewel in the crown – the English Premier League, which sources report it hopes to win the rights to broadcast in Serbia and other Western Balkans countries, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Slovenia.

By buying these rights, the intention is not just to be the dominant cable operator in Serbia but to be a major media player across the Balkans region – including in EU countries such as Slovenia and Croatia. This is part of an aggressive strategy by Vucic to spread his regime’s influence and promote Serbia’s geopolitical agenda using Telekom Srbija.

To make the policy work, attractive TV content is key. Just as Rupert Murdoch recognised in the 1990s, making football – especially the Premier League – available to subscribers is a sure way to get people to sign up. And particularly so in the football-mad western Balkans.

Taxpayers’ money

It is no coincidence that Telekom Srbija has been issuing bonds, which have been bought by the country’s national bank, to raise funds. The purchase rights to the Premier League and other major tournaments come at ridiculously high prices. Telekom Serbija has already paid more to show the Italian, French and leagues in the former Yugoslavia than was paid for the rights in Germany and Austria. This mismatch becomes even more glaring when considering the audience in the western Balkans is only 20 million compared to 90 million in Germany and Austria.