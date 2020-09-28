The latest personal data grab: is the EU a global leader in personal data protection?

The development of the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), which is the EU counterpart to the US ESTA and the Australian ETA, is moving forward and it is now planned to install the system by 2022. Anyone coming from a country whose nationals are not subject to mandatory visa requirements or is not an EU resident will have to apply online for travel authorisation before travelling to the Schengen area and get pre-vetted on the basis of background checks against information systems, screening rules and a dedicated watchlist.

The authorisation will apply only to tourism, namely visits of 90 days out of every 180 days, and will be valid for three years. The system is promised to be speedy – in the majority of cases a decision will be issued within minutes – and cheap (Euros 7 as opposed to Euros 80 for a Schengen visa).

The system will be set up pursuant to Regulation 2018/1240 and will encompass extensive interoperability with other EU information systems (Schengen Information System – SIS -, Visa Information System – VIS –, Eurodac, Entry/Exit System, Europol and certain Interpol databases).

Data protection?

Here, we scrutinise the categories of personal data that will be collected from ETIAS applicants. We argue that ETIAS entails the processing of a wide array of personal data, in certain cases beyond what is required for the processing of an application for a Schengen visa in accordance with the Visa Code, or what is currently required by visa-free travellers on entry into the Schengen area under Regulation 2016/399.

The EU prides itself on being a global leader in personal data protection by having elaborated a comprehensive data protection legal framework and using it as a benchmark for measuring the adequacy of the privacy rules prescribed in third countries. Furthermore, EU Member States are currently ratifying the Council of Europe’s new Convention 108+ which places strict limits of automated processing of personal data.

We challenge the EU claim to excellence and question the compatibility of ETIAS with the Charter (Articles 7 and 8) and Convention 108+ with respect to the categories of personal data processed.

Which categories of personal data will be collected and stored?

Article 17(2) of the ETIAS Regulation sets out what personal data ETIAS applicants must disclose when applying for travel authorisation. The requirements can be divided into two groups: (1) those categories of data which are not controversial as regards their necessity and proportionality in relation to the purpose for which the data is provided – after all, an ETIAS authorisation will function as a ‘light visa’; and (2) those categories which may be questionable or outright excessive with regard to the necessity and proportionality of their collection.

In the first group we accept that it is proportionate that the following information is collected: the applicants’ names (current and at birth), country of birth, sex and current nationality. Also proportionate is the requirement to provide some information about the applicants’ travel documents (place, issue and expiry etc). It may even be accepted that information on contact details is proportionate.

In the second group, personal data required but not obviously in compliance with the requirements of necessity and proportionality thus meriting further assessment, are the following: first names of the applicants’ parents; other names such as artistic names; the applicants’ home addresses or city and country of residence. Even more problematic in this category are the requirements that applicants provide personal data on education (primary, secondary, higher or none), current occupation by job group (the groups will be decided by the Commission through a delegated act) and where someone (or an organisation) has assisted an applicant with the application process their individual names, the organisation’s name, email address, mailing address, phone number and relationship with the applicant.

Perhaps the most dubious requirements concern the questions whereby the applicants must provide information about convictions of criminal offences over the previous ten years, in respect of convictions of terrorism offences, 20 years, the date of the conviction and the country where it was made. Further, applicants must provide information on whether they have ‘stayed’ (no indication of the length of that stay) in a specific war or conflict zone (for the moment undefined) over the previous 10 years. The reason for the stay must be included. Additionally, applicants must provide information on whether they have ever been subject to a decision requiring them to leave a country (whether EU or any EU-designated non-mandatory visa country). Finally, the ETIAS information system will collect the IP address from which the application form was submitted.

Why are Group Two requirements problematic ?

In a series of judgments, the Luxembourg and Strasbourg Courts have made clear that the categories of personal data collected must be clearly defined (Opinion 1/15 and Rotaru v. Romania respectively). Furthermore, data minimisation is a key principle of EU data protection law, envisaged in Articles 5(1)(c) of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and 4(1)(c) of the Law Enforcement Directive (Directive 2016/680), requiring that personal data must be ‘adequate, relevant and not excessive in relation to the purposes for which they are processed’. In addition, Article 5(4)(c) of the Convention 108+ foresees the principle of data minimisation, the definition of which replicates the one in the EU data protection legislation, as mentioned above.

Are these prescriptions respected in the ETIAS Regulation? This section provides some reflections regarding the proportionality of certain categories of personal data collected.

Starting with personal data that are not special in nature, as regards the names of the applicants’ parents, there is no apparent reason why this information is relevant. Even if this information could be used to distinguish applicants who have the same name, ETIAS will collect other personal data (such as the date of birth or travel document details) that may equally prevent confusion as to the identity of the applicants.

Besides, Article 9(4) of the VIS Regulation (Regulation (EC) 767/2008) that lays down the categories of personal data collected by Schengen visa applicants does not prescribe the collection of details on the parents of the applicant.

Further, collecting and storing information on the education of the ETIAS applicant is excessive for a number of reasons; a) it is also not foreseen in connection to visa nationals; b) it is not even foreseen in the requirements for issuing an US ESTA authorisation; c) it may lead to discriminatory treatment, whereby applicants of lower education may have less chances of passing pre-vetting under the assumption that they may present higher irregular immigration risk.

The elaboration of the screening rules will be crucial as to the impact of education in the prospects of ETIAS applicants to be granted an authorisation. Moreover, as the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) has noted in relation to the collection and storage of the IP address of the applicant, it is difficult to comprehend why it has been included among the list of categories of data.

Another important issue involves the indication of staying in a specific war or conflict zone. As the Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) has pointed out, large parts of territories in some visa-free third countries have been hit by armed conflicts (Western Balkans, Eastern Ukraine). Furthermore, there may be different interpretations as to whether or not an area qualifies as a conflict zone (for example, South Ossetia).

Special categories of personal data

The processing of special categories of personal data is even more complex. According to Article 9 of the GDPR, special categories of personal data include data revealing racial or ethnic origin, political opinions, religious or philosophical beliefs, or trade union membership, and the processing of genetic data, biometric or health data or data concerning a person's sex life or sexual orientation is prohibited.