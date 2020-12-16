Lifting lockdown – a tragedy of the commons

A tragedy of the commons is a collective action problem that arises whenever there is a rival and non-exclusive resource to be divided between two or more people. When it comes to the tragedy of common goods, the starting model is usually that of the American ecologist Garrett Hardin, to whom we also owe the term. A series of shepherds find themselves having to manage a common field, each shepherd has an interest in moving as many animals as possible from the private to the common field, because in this way he shares with the others the negative externalities of his animals (mainly the consumption of grass), while keeping all the benefits for himself (milk, meat, wool, etc.). However, if all shepherds stubbornly pursue their own personal interest, the worst-case scenario occurs for all: the over-exploitation of the common field ruins it and makes it unusable.

The collective action problem underlying the lockdown lifting has an identical structure. There is a common good, which are the streets, the possibility of shopping, life in the city. And this common good has become a rival one in the aftermath of the pandemic: if we want to avoid contagion, we cannot all go out at the same time. Everyone pursues her/his individual interest by satisfying her/his own needs (which in most cases, at this moment would seem to be to go out). If everyone pursues her/his individual interest, among other things by doing actions that are apparently not wrong, indeed we could say praiseworthy, like living sociality, buying gifts, etc., we risk eroding the common resource, which in this case is the capacity of the health system to treat a certain number of sick people (another way of looking at it is that the common resource at risk of exhaustion are the beds in intensive care). If this happens, we all end up in the worst-case scenario for all, a new lockdown.

Yo-yo governance

The problem with the way the Italian government, like many other governments, manages the transition from lockdown to the immediately lower degree of emergency, is that it does not manage it. It leaves it to the collective coordination of people. And it intervenes only shortly before the tragedy of the commons takes place in its worst-case scenario, a pandemic out of control.

It is certainly true that in certain contexts it is possible to reach a bottom-up collective agreement on the use of common goods without any form of direct coercion, but it takes time, trust and familiarity among group members. And this is certainly not the case with the pandemic.

A typical example of what I would call “yo-yo management” of the pandemic is the one that took place in Italy between the first and second wave of Covid-19, i.e. between the summer and autumn of this year. As soon as we saw the fruits of the first, hard and long lockdown, everything went back to normal. Gradually the means of transport, schools, offices, bars and restaurants filled up again. The government let the yo-yo go down, until the numbers of contagions returned at so high a pitch that the region where I live, for example, Tuscany, went from yellow to orange and to orange from red in less than a week. The risk is that this will happen again and that with the arrival of the new year we will find ourselves locked up at home again. The problem is that this yo-yo can dip downwards two, maximum three times, before it breaks and the game is over.

Governing the pandemic means controlling it, not chasing it. And controlling it means making sure that everyone has access to a share of the common resource, compatibly with an equal quota granted to all the others – moments of free time and leisure, in shops, bars, squares, wherever you want. In short, a middle way between the subways full of people, and Sundays spent at home on the sofa.

Two ways to do this

How to achieve this? In the same way that you govern Hardin’s common field. Since it is not possible to privatize public space (and as far as I am concerned not even desirable), we need to introduce limits on access to public space. Two ways immediately come to mind, but I am not an expert on pandemics, so any further suggestions are more than welcome. One method is to extend the hours of leisure and work activities until late in the evening, dividing and diversifying the opening hours. For example, given the continuous opening of basic necessities shops, it could be established that clothes shops open in a certain time slot, along with tech and candy shops. Sports shops open at a different time slot, along with handbags shops and bookshops. And so on. At the same time, the exit hours from the offices could be matched with the opening hours of shops of more basic things and with the closing hours of retail shops and bars. And the same could be done for schools. But obviously the best thing would be, at least in a first phase, to keep closed as many offices and schools as possible and to work from home.

This first solution would dilute the flow of people who go out for normal pre-Christmas activities (but also afterwards, the flow of those who go out to have fun, meet or walk around the shops), also trying to misalign it with the movements of workers and students. And it would have the advantage of not introducing movement restrictions, i.e. it would use simple disincentives.

The second solution, on the other hand, is more coercive and requires a greater effort of control, but it would have the advantage of avoiding multiple individual exits and would certainly prevent the creation of dangerous gatherings: the introduction of free entry time slots in shops on an age basis. This method would give results even if simply applied at the weekend. And it would not require people to stay at home until their age range arrives, but would only prevent them from entering the shops. For example, if it is 11 am and you are 46 years old and it has been established that your free movement range (40-60 years old) is from 4 pm to 6 pm, this means that you can leave the house and go wherever you want, but you cannot enter shops, bars and restaurants. Smaller shops could check your documents at the entrance or at the time of payment, while larger shops could introduce scanners for identity documents or health cards, such as those for buying cigarettes at vending machines, to be used when measuring your body temperature.

Both solutions would be an intermediate route between lockdown and its removal. They would imply an extension of the business hours of shops to a level higher than that which existed before the pandemic. Cities would return to life and everyone would have access to a share of a fundamental resource that has suddenly become scarce, namely public space. By spreading their activity over a longer daily period of time, commercial activities would continue to make a profit, and even if they made less profit than in an open access situation, the fact that the risk of a new lockdown has decreased should be a benefit to all.