Media critique in a very online world

These ideas still animate the work I do as a teacher and scholar of media and journalism. Yet, like others in my field, I now grapple with an ideological and cultural atmosphere that poses challenges to the kind of assumptions I brought to the classroom in the past.

I talk in part of phenomena that are captured in discussions of “fake news” and “post-truth” culture.

These are not terms I like to use myself. Too often they seem to presuppose some past mythical universe where journalistic determinations of what was true, real and factually relevant were somehow entirely straightforward and uncontested. Yet they nonetheless capture some of the anxiety I now feel when I encourage students to critique media and journalism.

Let me dramatize the point by imagining how a contemporary student cohort might hear my appeal to critique. And let’s imagine a very online group of students, whose worldview has already been shaped by the informal forms of pedagogy circulating in today’s fragmented media ecology, and an ideological landscape where far right discourses have been “mainstreamed”.

Critique and its limits

It seems probable that, no matter what their political inclinations, many will hear their teacher’s affirmation of critique as rather prosaic, and perhaps unsurprisingly so, since they live in a media culture where people seem to criticize media and journalism all the time. The opportunities enabled by online platforms like Twitter and Facebook (and the abundance of media outlets they intersect with) have rendered media criticism an everyday practice – and recontextualized it as something produced by a variety of social actors, not just academics presenting themselves as the licensed dispensers of the tools of critique.

It might also be anticipated that the scepticism would take a more sardonic form in those students (most likely young men) who have immersed themselves in the world of the so-called “intellectual dark web”, and other milieux that blur divisions between the online far right and the general field of popular culture.

They may conceivably see little more than a real-life, walking caricature at the top of the classroom – the very embodiment of one of those “Cultural Marxist” types they have heard being lampooned on YouTube.

I am embellishing how these dynamics might play out in practice. And I would hardly want to suggest that today’s students are all enamored with the far right: on the contrary, evidence from the US and elsewhere suggests a revived interest in radical left politics among younger generations.

Rather, the point is to highlight a tentativeness about the language of critique that I have experienced in the classroom, and which Rita Felski captures in her 2015 book The Limits of Critique.

The topic of critique (including its definitional relationship with what some see as the more humdrum practice of mere criticism) has been the subject of a vast literature across the social sciences and humanities. It comes in different forms and vocabularies: “ideology critique”, “Foucauldian critique”, “feminist critique” (the list could be a long one).

Drawing on a concept developed by the late French philosopher Paul Ricoeur, Felski distills the basic impulse of critique as one that cultivates a “hermeneutics of suspicion” towards whatever object or phenomenon we are analyzing. In a media studies context, this means interpreting media and journalism practices in a sceptical way that does not just blindly accept the account offered by a media outlet. One strives to construct a deeper structural explanation for why an event or topic has been represented in a particular manner. Attention is drawn to factors and motivations (political, economic, cultural) that may go unmentioned in the official media narrative.

This approach has some obvious merits. Being suspicious of media and journalistic representations is often entirely justified. The basic theoretical assumption of media critique is a sound one: the event or topic could always have been represented differently. There is never a single way to represent something.