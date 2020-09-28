Only bold democratic reform could stop Starmer’s Labour from being pole-axed by a war of Scottish and English nationalisms

As Keir Starmer prepares for Labour’s 2020 conference he has almost closed the gap with the Tories in the polls and is ahead of Boris Johnson as ‘best prime minister’. Yet as Johnson unleashes a ferocious nationalist assault on the EU, Starmer – who has avoided his lesser provocations – now faces a grave challenge over the government’s disregard for international law, coupled with its plan to neuter the UK’s human rights legislation.

It is evident that, while Brexit has happened, the profound conflicts it caused are still at the centre of British politics and Starmer will have no choice but to address them. Unless he finds a convincing way to do so, his initial successes could be quickly undermined.

Meanwhile the left is analysing the failure of Starmer’s predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, in the light of Left Out’s account of his leadership. This informative book starts with his surprising advance in the 2017 election, and shows how a combination of his own and his allies’ personal and political failings derailed hopes of further progress.

Yet the book’s starting-point is misleading: by 2017 Brexit already defined politics in the UK, and while Corbyn navigated its currents successfully at that moment, the basis for his later disastrous failure to do so had been thoroughly prepared by his weaknesses during and after the 2016 referendum. Indeed when he became leader in 2015, Corbyn inherited the failure of his predecessor Ed Miliband to overcome not only the threat from UKIP, which led to Brexit, but also a growing polarisation between Scottish and English nationalisms, which played a direct role in destroying his prospect of victory.

So Starmer has inherited a situation in which the entwined constitutional questions of Brexit and Scottish independence, and the different but complementary nationalisms which lie behind them, have already helped break two Labour leaders. What does he need to do to avoid a third failure, which could contribute not just to an even more decisive weakening of Labour but any hope of progress within the framework of the British state?

What connects Scottish independence and Brexit

Labour’s fatal weakness in the last decade has been its assumption that a progressive social and economic agenda is not only necessary, but also largely sufficient, for electoral success. Many of both Miliband’s and Corbyn’s policies were popular, but in the elections of 2015 and 2019 and of course the 2016 referendum, Labour was ultimately eclipsed by its British/English and Scottish nationalist opponents. 2017 was a partial exception but it does not falsify the trend, since Labour’s relative success owed much to Remainers swinging behind Corbyn. The lesson is that only with attractive, coherent answers to the big constitutional questions can Labour hope to compete when the chips are down.