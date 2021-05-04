The Swiss burqa ban and the erosion of democratic values

On Sunday 7 March 2021, the Swiss voted to ban face coverings in public spaces. The vote approved a public initiative, spearheaded by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), to insert a clause into the Swiss constitution outlawing various forms of face coverings in public settings. It may seem like a general aim, but in reality – by prohibiting the burqa and niqab in public places – it was a targeted attack against a specific community.

With a slim majority of 51.2% in favour of the ban, Switzerland now joins Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France and the Netherlands, in passing laws that target religious attire in western Europe.

The result was surprising because the Swiss usually reject people’s initiatives. A cornerstone of direct democracy, people’s initiatives at the federal level in Switzerland can be launched by collecting 100,000 signatures. In the past 130 years, the Swiss have voted on 219 initiatives, but approved only 23.

However, the current Swiss vote mirrors the recent political struggles and polarisation in Europe on many issues, including extremism, secularism, freedoms, security, culture and identity. It comes a decade after another controversial vote, banning the construction of minarets, took place in 2009. The current campaign was promoted by the SVP using captions such as “Stop Extremism” and “Stop Radical Islam”.

Proponents of the ban, including far-Right parties as well as some feminist groups, pointed at face coverings were a security issue, discriminated against women and their right to wear what they like, and contravened Swiss values. Those opposing the ban – the government, certain liberal political parties and other feminist groups – argued that it was not up to the state to interfere in people’s personal choice of clothing.

Also, in the Swiss decentralised political system, it is the responsibility of the country’s independent cantons, not the federal government, to legislate on matters of law and public order (and some already have, with two cantons having already voted to ban face coverings).

The vote mirrors the recent political struggles and polarisation in Europe on issues of extremism, secularism, freedoms, security, culture and identity.

False arguments

In my opinion, the outcome of the vote is a blow for democracy, personal liberty and democratic values in Switzerland. The reasons for the ban are ideological and value-based, not based on reality. First, only 5% of the Swiss population (approximately 400,000 people) are Muslims, hardly any of them wear the burqa and only a few dozen wear the niqab. Given the circumstances, a constitutional vote was not warranted.

The second clichéd argument concerns public security. The narrative that somehow face coverings represent a threat to security is misleading, at best. If a freedom is to be encroached upon for security reasons, there must be clear evidence and justification for the encroachment. Otherwise, the security argument is nothing but smoke and mirrors.

There appears to be no causal link between a person’s attire and their propensity to be a serious security threat. A ban on the burqa and niqab does not relate to any real security concerns, but to xenophobic tendencies – where certain groups and minorities are assumed guilty until proven innocent because of their personal choice of attire.

The third point concerns the issue of gender discrimination. While many argue that the burqa and niqab represent historic and forced enslavement, many Muslim women wear them out of their own choice and free will, and sometimes even against the wishes of their male relatives.